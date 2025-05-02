The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced an increase in its service fees, effective May 2, 2025

The commission disclosed that the new service charges will affect NIN slip reprints, date of birth changes, biodata corrections and other services

NIMC warned all Front-End partners not to charge above the approved rates, threatening to revoke the licences of defaulters

Obtaining and making corrections on national IDs will become more expensive as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has annoounced an increase in its service charges.

The new charges, which will commence on May 2, 2025, is the first adjustment in more than a decade as they aim at aligning with economic realities and sustaining efficiency.

Services affected by the new increase

The National Identity Number enrolment and slip issuance are free, including the national e-ID Card's first issuance.

However, NIN slip reprint costs N500; biodata modification, excluding date of birth, costs N500 per field; date of birth modification is charged at N15,000, and third-party verification services attract N5,000.

According to reports, the revised pricing structure will commence immediately and will be published on NIMC’s official website on May 2, 2025.

It applies to the commission’s other raft of services and products, including those given via its Front-End partners.

NIMC explains the reason for the increase

NIMC stressed that while the fees have increased, the aim is to preserve service quality, maintain affordability, and ensure transparency.

Leadership reported that the commission disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 1, 2025, warning all partners to adhere to the newly approved rates, stating that any partner charging more than the official rate will be punished, including suspension or license revocation.

NIMC said:

“We remain committed to providing secure, reliable, and fairly priced identity services for all Nigerians. We encourage the public to report any cases of overcharging to our Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit.”

NIMC releases official website to make changes

The development came after NIMC clarified that changes to name and date of birth can only be processed through their official website, selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng.

This announcement came in response to reports of numerous fake websites claiming to be the legitimate platform for the self-service modification introduced by the federal government.

On January 24th, NIMC took to X to address the issue, stating:

The online Self-Service Modifications portal allows for quick and easy requests for changes to Name, Phone Number, Date of Birth, and Address details.

How to update the date of birth, other NIN details

Legit.ng earlier reported that the commission introduced a new online self-service portal to modify data, allowing users to update their NIN details from home.

The platform allows NIN holders to change personal details such as name, phone numbers, date of birth, and address, simplifying the process and reducing the need for in-person visits to NIMC offices.

While the service provides convenience, there are associated fees for certain updates.

