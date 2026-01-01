The Joint Tax Board has launched a unified online portal that allowed Nigerians to retrieve their Tax Identification Number using NIN or CAC

The board had confirmed that the Nigerian Tax ID Portal would go live on January 1, 2026, linking tax records with national identity and business databases

Clear step-by-step procedures had been provided for individuals and registered entities to access their 13-digit Tax ID digitally

The Joint Tax Board of Nigeria has rolled out an online system that allows Nigerians to retrieve their Tax Identification Number without undergoing a fresh registration process.

The move is expected to simplify tax administration and remove long standing bottlenecks faced by individuals and businesses when accessing their records.

A Tax Identification Number, also known as Tax ID, is a unique 13-digit number required for tax compliance, banking transactions and several government-related services. Until now, many taxpayers relied on physical offices or intermediaries to obtain or recover the number.

Information shared via the official X handle of the Joint Tax Board and also shared on Instagram for wider reach indicated that the initiative is being implemented through a newly launched digital platform. The board now operates as the Joint Revenue Board alongside the Nigerian Revenue Services, which replaced the former Federal Inland Revenue Service.

According to the announcement:

“The portal, which goes live from January 1, 2026, will allow individual Nigerians and businesses to retrieve their tax identification number (Tax ID) using either the National Identification Number (NIN) for individuals and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number for businesses.”

What the new portal means

The Nigerian Tax ID Portal is designed as a single access point for Tax ID retrieval nationwide. By linking tax records with existing identity databases, the system removes the need for duplicate registrations and reduces delays linked to manual verification.

Tax authorities believe the platform will also improve data accuracy and strengthen compliance, as taxpayers can easily confirm their details without third-party assistance.

Steps for NIN, CAC Tax ID

Individuals seeking to retrieve their Tax ID using their National Identification Number are required to follow these steps:

Visit www.taxidjtb.gov.ng or www.taxidnrs.govng. Click on the “Individual” tab on the homepage. Select National Identification Number (NIN). Enter your 11-digit NIN. Click on “Retrieve Tax ID”. Enter your First Name, Last Name, and Date of Birth exactly as captured by NIMC. Click “Continue”. Your 13-digit Tax ID will be displayed on the screen.

How to retrieve Tax ID online for businesses and organisations

Registered entities can retrieve their Tax ID using their Corporate Affairs Commission details by following these steps:

Visit www.taxidjtb.gov.ng or www.taxidnrs.govng. Click on the “Corporate” tab. Select the appropriate organisation type. Enter the CAC registration number, as applicable. Click on “Retrieve Tax ID”. The 13-digit Tax ID will be displayed.

