The Nigerian Tax ID Portal will go live, allowing taxpayers to retrieve their 13-digit Tax Identification Number (Tax ID)

Individuals should use their National Identification Number (NIN) to retrieve their Tax ID accurately.

Using the correct Tax ID ensures smooth tax administration, prevents errors, and allows Nigerians to meet their obligations

As Nigeria implements its new tax law from 1 January 2026, the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) and the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) have launched the Nigerian Tax ID Portal to help taxpayers obtain their Tax Identification Numbers (Tax IDs) easily.

The new Tax ID replaces previously issued Tax Identification Numbers.

The Tax ID is a unique, system-generated 13-digit number assigned to all taxable persons in Nigeria for tax administration purposes. For individuals, it is linked to the National Identification Number (NIN), while businesses and organisations are linked via their Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration numbers.

To retrieve your Tax ID as an individual:

Visit www.taxid.jrb.gov.ng or www.taxid.nrs.gov.ng. Click the “Individual” tab on the homepage. Select National Identification Number (NIN) and enter your 11-digit NIN. Click “Retrieve Tax ID.” Enter your First Name, Last Name and Date of Birth exactly as recorded by NIMC. Click “Continue.” Your 13-digit Tax ID will be displayed.

For businesses and organisations:

Click the “Corporate” tab. Select your organisation type. Enter your CAC registration number. Click “Retrieve Tax ID.” Your 13-digit Tax ID will appear.

The JRB and NRS emphasised that the Tax ID is strictly for tax administration and will not lead to bank account deductions or closures due to non-compliance.

Key benefits of tax ID

Unified identification for all taxpayers

Simplified access to tax-related services

Nationwide accessibility and ease of use

The Nigerian Tax ID Portal is now live and accessible to all taxpayers across the country. Taxpayers are encouraged to retrieve their Tax IDs promptly to avoid delays or issues when the new tax law takes effect. For further assistance, visit the portal or contact your nearest tax office.

Nigerians are advised to confirm their Tax ID details before filing returns.

Correctly describing transactions ensures that taxpayers only pay tax when required.

To help Nigerians comply, simple and legal narrations can be used in various situations:

Family support or gifts: “Gift / Family support”

Repayment from friends: “Refund / Reimbursement”

Transferring your own money: “Personal transfer / Savings”

Money lent to you: “Loan received”

Investing personal money into a business: “Capital contribution”

POS transactions: “POS transaction”

Business sales: Describe the item sold, e.g., “Payment for two cartons of Indomie”

N50 debit on bank accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that banks in Nigeria will begin charging senders a N50 stamp duty on electronic transfers of N10,000 and above, following the implementation of the updated Tax Act starting January 1, 2026.

The levy, also referred to as the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), is a one-off charge applied to electronic receipt or transfer of funds deposited in any commercial bank or financial institution.

The new bank charge applies to transfers into both personal and business accounts.

The introduction of the N50 stamp duty follows an announcement on September 7, 2024, by Nigerian financial technology firms (fintechs) to implement the same charge on transactions of N10,000 and above.

