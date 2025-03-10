The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) details only through its official self-service portal to ensure data security and integrity

Abuja, Nigeria – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) details only through its official self-service portal.

In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC on March 10, the commission emphasised that this caution was to ensure data security and integrity.

Secure and reliable portal

The agency reassured Nigerians that its self-service portal is secure, reliable, and provides users with the convenience of updating their information from anywhere.

The commission stressed that NIN modifications should only be done on SelfserviceModification.nimc.gov.ng and warned the public against using unauthorised websites.

"Do not attempt to modify your NIN data on any unauthorized websites, as this may compromise your personal information and put you at risk of identity theft," the statement read.

Benefits of the new portal

Highlighting the benefits of the new portal, NIMC noted that the platform ensures data integrity while allowing Nigerians to modify their details without visiting an enrolment centre.

"By using the official NIMC self-service portal, you can be rest assured that your data is secure and protected. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of updating your information from anywhere, at any time," the commission stated.

About NIN

The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique number issued to Nigerian citizens and residents by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

It serves as a means of identifying individuals and is used for various purposes, such as accessing government services, banking, and official documentation.

The NIN is an essential component of Nigeria's efforts to create a secure and reliable identity management system, ensuring that personal information is accurately recorded and maintained.

About NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is a Nigerian government agency responsible for managing and maintaining the country's National Identity Database.

Established in 2007, the NIMC issues the National Identification Number (NIN) to citizens and residents, which serves as a unique identifier for accessing various government services, banking, and official documentation.

The commission's primary mission is to create a reliable and secure identity management system to enhance the nation's security and ensure accurate record-keeping of personal information.

