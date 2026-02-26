Nigeria's NSC chairman has asserted that FIFA does not solely determine World Cup qualifier play-off spots

The complaint by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over DR Congo players highlights concerns about dual citizenship regulations

Amid widespread anxiety, Dikko clarified that FIFA's independent bodies will make final rulings on eligibility disputes

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), has said the authority to determine the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s direct play-off spot in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers does not rest with FIFA per se.

According to The Cable, Dikko made the remarks while speaking with journalists after a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls that in December 2025, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed a formal complaint with the world's football governing body, FIFA, over certain Democratic Republic of Congo players, alleging they were ineligible to feature. The NFF argued that Congolese law does not permit dual citizenship, raising concerns about players holding European passports while representing the African nation.

Dikko: Independent FIFA bodies to decide

Addressing the controversy, Dikko, an appointee of President Tinubu, explained that independent judicial bodies within FIFA would handle and rule on the matter. He added that Gianni Infantino-led FIFA itself has not issued a decision and would not specify when exactly a final verdict will be delivered.

Premium Times quoted Dikko as saying:

“Even FIFA, it’s not the FIFA deciding, there are independent bodies in FIFA who are independent of FIFA; disciplinary committee, ethics committee, are independent bodies of FIFA, they make their decision based on what they see on the rules and they won’t tell you, we are doing it tomorrow or next tomorrow, when they finish, they will tell the world.”

FIFA World Cup: Nigeria challenges DR Congo

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes now hinge on FIFA’s ruling. After losing to DR Congo in a penalty shoot-out during the intercontinental play-off in November 2025, the NFF formally petitioned FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded multiple ineligible players.

The dispute centres on a clash between FIFA’s nationality-switch regulations and DR Congo’s constitutional prohibition on dual citizenship. The NFF claims that FIFA was misled during the player clearance process.

Sanusi Mohammed, the NFF general secretary, described the situation as a “dual nationality trap,” asserting that due process was compromised.

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Leopards of Congo could be disqualified and replaced in the play-off bracket.

