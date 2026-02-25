Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to invite two new players to the team in March

Nigeria will face Jordan and Iran in a four-nation invitational tournament during the March break

Chelle continues in charge of the Nigerian national team as discussions around his future continue

Eric Chelle is reportedly set to invite two new players to the Super Eagles squad for the friendly matches during the international break.

Super Eagles reconvene for the first time in 2026 after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team won the bronze medal after beating Egypt.

According to NFF, Nigeria will take part in a four-nation invitational tournament in Amman, where they will face Jordan and Iran national teams from March 27-31, 2026.

Chelle to invite two new players

Eric Chelle, despite discussions over his future, is preparing his squad for the mini-tournament in Jordan and will announce his squad in the coming days.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Super Eagles boss is expected to invite two new players to the squad for the tournament in the Middle East.

Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu is expected to earn his maiden call-up, with Benjamin Fredrick and Semi Ajayi still out with injuries.

Nwaiwu joined Trabzonspor in January 2026 from Austrian club Wolfsberger and has featured in eight matches in the league and cup, completing the 90 minutes seven times, keeping two clean sheets.

He was a regular for Wolfsberger during the first half of the season before moving to Turkey, and has played 24 matches in all competitions this season.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is the second player who could earn his first invitation, as first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali remains without a club.

Nwabali terminated his contract with Premier Soccer League club Chippa United after AFCON 2025 in Morocco and has yet to join another club.

The former Katsina United goalkeeper admitted that he did not have another team in sight before asking to leave Chippa, which he felt was the best decision for him.

Okonkwo, if invited, will rival the current options, Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie, as the clubless Nwabali is expected to be dropped.

Maduka Okoye, who turned down the AFCON invitation to focus on his club after serving a two-month suspension for a questionable booking, could also return.

FIFA cleared Wrexham goalkeeper Okonkwo to switch his nationality to Nigeria in January 2026, making him available for selection.

He has featured 35 times for Wrexham this season, keeping nine clean sheets as the Welsh club aims to continue its historic rise with a Premier League promotion.

If the two players are invited, it will continue Chelle's improvement in the Super Eagles squad by inviting new players, including six at AFCON 2025.

NFF responds to Chelle's demands

Legit.ng reported that the NFF responded to Eric Chelle's 19-point demand for a new contract through its general secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The federation remains calm over the manager's future as they expressed confidence that he will fulfil the final year of his current contract.

