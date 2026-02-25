Nigeria has challenged DR Congo over alleged ineligible players in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match

A political stakeholder in Nigeria, Eboh Duke, called for FIFA transparency in ruling on his country's football complaint

FIFA's decision on Nigeria's petition is expected before the intercontinental playoffs from March 23 through March 31

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians await FIFA’s verdict on their petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo for allegedly fielding ineligible players during the November 2026 World Cup qualifier, Obidient Eboh Duke has weighed in.

Obidient speaks on expected FIFA verdict

Duke, also a staunch member of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), said a fair and unbiased ruling would demonstrate that the world’s football governing body is “transparent and worthy of respect, no matter the colour of your skin.”

He shared his thoughts recently on X (formerly Twitter) via his account, @DukeEboh.

"A fair and unbiased verdict will further prove that FIFA is transparent and worthy to be respected by all, no matter the colour of your skin.

"Personally, the introduction of VAR by FIFA shows how fair and transparent they are in their decision-making."

World Cup 2026: Nigeria challenges DR Congo

Nigeria hope to revive their 2026 World Cup dreams by filing a complaint with FIFA over DR Congo’s use of up to nine allegedly ineligible players in the November 2025 qualifying playoff.

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the CAF playoff final on November 16, 2025, allowing the Congolese to advance to the FIFA intercontinental playoffs.

The Leopards have been drawn to face the winner of the semifinal between Jamaica and New Caledonia, with the victor earning one of the final spots at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is challenging DR Congo’s use of several dual-nationality players during the qualifiers, claiming they were ineligible because they had allegedly not been properly cleared to switch nationalities.

Reports suggest that between six and nine players used by DR Congo may have changed international allegiances but did not renounce their European passports in accordance with Congolese law before representing the country.

Amid rumours recently that a verdict had been given, Shehu Dikko, the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), addressed the situation.

According to the Kaduna-born football administrator, Nigeria has a “good case” against DR Congo and is “confident” of the evidence.

Dikko asserted:

"We have a good case. That’s why we submitted the case.”

DR Congo slams Nigeria

Meanwhile, DR Congo has criticised Nigeria’s petition, insisting that the Super Eagles should not try to qualify “from the back door.”

In a statement in December 2025, the Congolese declared:

“If you can’t win on the pitch, don’t try to win from the back door. The World Cup has to be played with dignity and confidence. Not with lawyers' tricks. Bring it on. Allez y les Leopards. Bad losers.”

FIFA has yet to respond to the complaint, but the issue is reportedly under investigation by the world football governing body, with a decision expected before the intercontinental playoffs in March.

