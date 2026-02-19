Lakurawa terrorists launch deadly attacks, killing 34 in multiple villages of Kebbi State

Survivors describe the assault as highly organized and indiscriminate, amidst local defences being overwhelmed

Security forces are working to protect communities and track down the insurgents' escape routes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbi State - Suspected Lakurawa Islamist militants have killed 34 during attacks on multiple rural villages in Kebbi State.

The deadly attacks occurred on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The terrorists overwhelmed local defences and forced residents to flee their homes.

Lakurawa, the new insurgent group, which operates mainly in Kebbi and Sokoto states are reportedly responsible for the coordinated attacks.

Legit.ng reports that the United States carried out strikes on Islamic State‑linked militants in December 2026.

As reported by Reuters, a security report said victims included 16 in Mamunu, five in Awashaka, three in Masama, and two each in five other villages.

The terrorists swept through villages in the remote border district, opening fire.

The survivors described the deadly attack as highly organized and indiscriminate.

According to the security report, residents flee their homes as gunmen storm households.

The attacks were similar to previous Lakurawa raids in Kebbi, where small villages are hit with simultaneous strikes to swamp local defences and force residents to flee.

It was gathered that security forces have moved into the area to protect communities, aid survivors, and cut off the militants' escape routes.

BBC News reported that tracking operations are underway to cut off the militants' escape routes, although authorities have yet to officially comment on the attacks.

Images of shrouded corpses being prepared for burial have been circulating on social media.

Lakurawa terrorists kill Customs officer, burn down facility

Recall that the Lakurawa terrorists launched a deadly attack on a Customs outpost in Maje, Bagudo, Kebbi State, killing an officer and burning the camp

The Nigeria Customs Service confirmed the attack but awaits medical confirmation of the officer’s death.

The assault follows last week’s abduction of the Kebbi Deputy Speaker in the same troubled local government area.

Read more stories on terrorists attack:

ISWAP kills 8 soldiers after deadly raid

Legit.ng also reported that militants linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched a deadly raid on a Nigerian military base in Borno state.

Eight soldiers were killed and 23 others injured in the attack, which saw jihadists burn down the base and seize heavy weapons.

The assault depicted the growing intensity of jihadist violence in Nigeria’s northeast, where ISWAP and Boko Haram continue to target military positions.

Source: Legit.ng