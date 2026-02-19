Oba Kehinde Falodun, the monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North, was killed during an attempted abduction by suspected bandits

Security agencies, including the Ondo State Police, Amotekun and local hunters, launched an investigation and manhunt for the fleeing assailants

The killing follows recent attacks in the area, prompting residents to call for intensified security to protect communities and traditional leaders

The monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North Local Government Area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, has reportedly been killed by suspected bandits.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening during an attempted abduction at the traditional ruler’s palace.

Oba Kehinde Falodun of Agamọ Community in Ondo is killed during an attempted abduction. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

According to Punch, about ten armed men stormed the palace intending to kidnap the monarch, but he resisted their efforts. When their bullets reportedly failed to penetrate him, the attackers allegedly struck his head with a heavy object, causing his death.

Residents said the attack was sudden and violent, leaving the community in shock. Oba Falodun was later found a few metres away from the palace with gunshot wounds and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police launch manhunt for suspects

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the killing on Thursday through its Public Relations Officer, Mr Abayomi Jimoh.

He said an investigation had commenced and that security operatives, including local hunters, Amotekun officers, and the palace security team, were combing surrounding bushes to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“Monitoring and surveillance activities have been intensified across the area to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further breakdown of law and order,” Mr Jimoh said.

He assured the public that authorities would pursue all leads to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Ondo state police have intensified surveillance following the murder of the monarch.

Source: Original

Rising insecurity in Akure North

The attack follows a recent incident in Ayede Community, where suspected bandits abducted a pregnant woman, Mrs Mary Jesulayomi, who was later released after a ransom was reportedly paid.

In the days that followed, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun, arrested 12 men suspected of involvement in banditry in the area.

Residents of Akure North have expressed alarm over the rising insecurity and urged law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace.

Bandits kill five in Oyo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state were killed on Tuesday January 7, after gunmen stormed their post around 9 pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng