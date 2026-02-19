Residents of Utono fled their homes after suspected Boko Haram insurgents demanded N100 million in a threat letter

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - Panic has gripped Utono community in Ngaski Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State, as residents began fleeing their homes on Thursday after receiving a threat letter allegedly issued by suspected Boko Haram insurgents demanding N100 million as “zakat.”

The handwritten letter, dated Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and addressed to the district head, was made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Thursday afternoon, February 19, 2026.

Terror threat empties Kebbi community

Since its circulation, residents told Legit.ng that fear and uncertainty have forced many families to relocate to nearby towns in search of safety.

Community members said their decision to flee was influenced by past incidents in other northern communities where similar warnings were ignored and later followed by deadly attacks.

A resident, Musa Abdullahi, said villagers were unwilling to take chances.

He said:

“People are packing out because we have seen this pattern before. They send letters first, people think it is a joke, and then they attack. Nobody here wants to wait for that to happen."

Another resident, Sani, said mothers hurriedly moved their children out of the village after community leaders reportedly confirmed the letter’s authenticity.

She said:

“This afternoon, vehicles and motorcycles have been carrying families to neighbouring communities. Parents are afraid for their children. We cannot sleep peacefully anymore."

Residents added that fear intensified because insurgents allegedly used similar tactics in parts of neighbouring states where warnings were dismissed before attacks occurred.

A youth leader explained that reports of previous incidents elsewhere had heightened anxiety in the area.

He said:

“What is frightening people is that this same thing happened in another community before. The government's response came late, and many people were killed. We don’t want to repeat that mistake here."

The letter reportedly warned that fighters of Jama'atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS), historically linked to Boko Haram, could invade the town at any time and instructed residents not to flee.

The insurgents allegedly demanded that the N100 million be assembled in cash at the district head’s palace before their arrival. They also reportedly directed cattle owners to bring their livestock home for counting as part of the enforced zakat collection.

Fear triggers exodus in Kebbi community

A local farmer told Legit.ng that economic activities have already slowed, as residents abandon farms and businesses out of fear.

He said:

“Nobody is going to the farm again. People are only thinking about safety now. Some families were left with only the clothes they were wearing."

Another resident said the absence of clear security assurances has worsened the anxiety.

He said:

“We have not heard any clear assurance yet. That is why people are leaving quickly. Everyone believes it is better to run early than regret later.”

