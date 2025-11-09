Lakurawa terrorists launched a deadly attack on a Customs outpost in Maje, Bagudo, Kebbi State, killing an officer and burning the camp

The Nigeria Customs Service confirmed the attack but awaits medical confirmation of the officer’s death

The assault follows last week’s abduction of the Kebbi Deputy Speaker in the same troubled local government area

A Nigeria Customs Service officer has been killed following a deadly attack on a customs outpost in Maje, Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The assault was reportedly carried out by members of the Lakurawa terrorist group, who invaded the camp in large numbers on Friday night.

Residents said the attackers stormed the base, shooting indiscriminately before setting the facility ablaze.

One of the officers on duty was said to have been killed during the onslaught. The camp was left in ruins after the terrorists completed their operation.

Terrorists burn Customs facility in Bagudo

A local source told reporters that the attackers arrived suddenly and opened fire without warning.

“The Lakurawa came in large numbers and started shooting sporadically at the officers at their camp. They set the camp on fire and killed one of the officers,” the source said.

Although the Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has yet to release an official statement, its Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Tajudeen, confirmed the incident, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“The attack actually happened but only the doctors can confirm if the officer is dead or not. We are at the hospital waiting for the doctor’s report. After that, I will let you know.”

Gunmen kidnap Kebbi deputy speaker, Bagudu

Recently, Legit.ng reported that the Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudu, has been kidnapped. The lawmaker was abducted in his hometown, Bagudu local government area, on Friday, October 31, 2025.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the town and started shooting indiscriminately.

According to Channels Television, the sources said the deputy speaker was abducted shortly after finishing his prayers and leaving the mosque for his home.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Ahmed Idris, confirmed the abduction.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the lawmaker was kidnapped on Friday, October 31, 2025, at about 8:20 p.m.

CSP Abubakar said the lawmaker was abducted shortly after he had observed Isha’i prayers and was returning home.

The police spokesperson disclosed that a joint team comprising police tactical units, military personnel, and local vigilantes has been deployed to the area.

“The combined forces are currently combing suspected bandits’ routes and surrounding forests in an effort to rescue the lawmaker unhurt and apprehend those responsible for the attack.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police described the lawmaker's abduction as “a dastardly act that will not go unpunished.”

Gunmen abduct Muslim worshippers during morning prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 10 Muslim worshippers and an Imam were kidnapped in a community in Sokoto state.

The armed men invaded the mosque in the Bushe community, Sabon Birni LGA, and abducted the worshippers performing their early morning Subhi prayer.

The spokesperson of the Sokoto state police command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, and a top federal lawmaker have confirmed the abduction.

