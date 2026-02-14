A video released by terrorists showed dozens of residents abducted during the deadly attack on Woro community, with many pleading for urgent government action

Survivors said the assault left scores dead, homes destroyed, and the Saliu Bio Umar missing, raising fears about his fate

Authorities confirmed mass casualties and announced fresh military deployments, though residents disputed official death figures

A disturbing video released by terrorists has shown dozens of residents abducted during the recent deadly invasion of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, with families calling on the government to immediately rescue their loved ones.

Legit.ng gathered that the abductees, mostly women and children, were seen in the footage pleading for urgent intervention, saying about 176 people were taken away during the attack.

Abducted residents from Woro community seen pleading for help in a video released by terrorists.

Family members who shared the video with Legit.ng said the terrorists had yet to establish contact or make ransom demands but warned that the lives of the captives remained in serious danger.

“We have not received any call from them, but we are begging the government to act fast and rescue our people. The video shows our children and women crying for help,” a relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng.

Attack that left community devastated

The development comes days after suspected terrorists linked to Boko Haram launched a brutal assault on Woro community, killing scores of residents and destroying homes.

Community sources who survived the attack earlier told Legit.ng that the assailants stormed the village on Tuesday evening, shooting indiscriminately and setting houses ablaze.

“They came in large numbers and started shooting at everybody. They were burning houses and killing people at the same time. Many people were trapped inside their homes and burnt alive,” a survivor said.

Residents described the attack as one of the deadliest incidents recorded in the area, noting that men, women, and children were targeted.

“They did not spare anybody. They killed children who had just returned from school, teachers, religious leaders, and members of the Emir’s family. It was total madness,” another source disclosed.

Among those reportedly killed were two wives of the Emir of Woro, several of his children, the Chief Imam, a school principal, a headmistress, and students.

The Emir of Woro, Alhaji Saliu Bio Umar, remains missing following the invasion, raising fears about his safety.

“Since the attack, nobody has seen the Emir. His palace was attacked and some of his family members were killed. We don’t know whether he is alive or dead,” a resident said.

Many residents have been driven away from their residential homes due to worsening insurgency. Photo: BahumenTV

Terror threats before invasion

Residents alleged that the attackers, believed to be linked to a Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction operating across the Sahel region, had earlier threatened the community.

“They told us to accept their strange doctrine and follow their way of life. Our community rejected it, and that was why they attacked us,” a local source said.

Another resident added that the terrorists had sent a warning letter before carrying out the attack.

“They warned us in writing that if we did not accept them, they would wipe us out. Sadly, they carried out their threat,” the source said.

Government response and rising fears

Confirming the attack, Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said at least 75 people were killed, describing the victims as locals who refused to surrender to extremist ideology.

“Seventy-five local Muslims were massacred simply for refusing to surrender to extremists who preached a strange doctrine,” the governor stated.

He added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion to launch counter-offensives under Operation Savannah Shield.

However, community members insist the casualty figure is far higher.

“We have counted more than 100 corpses, and dozens of people are still missing. Some bodies were burnt beyond recognition,” a resident told Legit.ng.

As security operations continue in the area, fear has gripped surrounding communities, with many residents fleeing their homes over concerns that the attackers may return.

Meanwhile, families of the abducted victims say the newly released video has deepened their anguish and renewed calls for urgent government intervention.

“Our people are alive but suffering. The government must rescue them immediately before it is too late,” one family member said.

