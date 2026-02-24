Foluke Adenike Adeboye, the wife of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was appointed as the new chancellor of Caleb University at its 15th convocation ceremony

She formally assumed the chancellorship on February 21, shortly after being conferred an honorary Doctor of Humanity (Honoris Causa) by the university

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five interesting things to know about the respected Nigerian cleric, devoted mother, and evangelist

In a statement issued on Monday, February 23, by the institution’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, announced the appointment, which was ratified by the university's Governing Council.

“The conferment and subsequent appointment of the globally revered cleric, fondly known as Mummy G.O., signal what observers have described as ‘a convergence of scholarship and sanctity’, a rare alignment of intellectual excellence and spiritual authority at the summit of university governance,” the university's statement read.

Legit.ng has listed five things you might not know about Pastor Foluke, a respected evangelist.

5 facts about Pastor Foluke Adeboye

1. According to the biography on her official website, Pastor Foluke was born on Tuesday, 13th July 1948, to the family of Jacob Adelusi Adeyokunnu. She will be 78 years old by July 13.

2. Pastor Foluke's father, Pa Jacob Adeyokunnu, the first son of his father from the royal family and lineage in Ijeshaland, the Owa Obokun Oji in Ijeshaland, Osun State. This makes her a princess.

3. The bio further stated that Pastor Foluke is the eldest of a family of 10 children, six daughters and four sons.

4. She attended Methodist Primary School, Oke Eshe- Ilesha, and Methodist Girls School, Agurodo-Ilesha, before obtaining a grade II teacher's certificate from United Missionary College, Ibadan, and a diploma in education (science and mathematics) at the College of Education, University of Lagos. She got an honorary doctorate degree in education from the Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Edo State, on July 17, 2022.

5. Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye got married to Foluke Adenike Adeboye in 1968 at the age of 25. They have been married for 58 years, and their union has produced four children, namely Adeolu Adeboye, Bolu Adubi (née Adeboye), the late Dare Adeboye, and Leke Adeboye.

