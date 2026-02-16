Atiku Abubakar has publicly celebrated Nasir El-Rufai on his birthday with a message shared on X

The message came amid renewed public attention around El-Rufai’s current political and legal situation

Atiku praised El-Rufai’s record and wished him strength, peace and guidance

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sent a message to ex-Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on the occasion of his birthday.

Atiku’s message came the same day El-Rufai visited the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),

Atiku Abubakar has sent a birthday message to Nasir El-Rufai, praising his record and resilience amid renewed public attention around the former Kaduna governor.

The development has continued to draw attention amid the former governor’s ongoing political and legal troubles.

In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Atiku described El-Rufai as a man of “intellect, courage, and uncommon sagacity,” while also referencing what he called political persecution.

“Happy Birthday to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, @elrufai. A man of intellect, courage, and uncommon sagacity,” Atiku wrote.

“Even amid the present political persecution and needless distractions, his record of service and clarity of thought and purpose remain undeniable. I wish him strength, peace, and Allah’s guidance in the years ahead. -AA.”

What is going on with El-Rufai?

El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State and a key political figure, has in recent weeks been in the spotlight following a wave of public controversies and legal developments.

The former governor has also been vocal in criticising the current administration, while alleging that some of his allies have faced arrests and pressure.

His reported appearance at the EFCC on his birthday has further fueled speculation, especially as attention remains on ongoing investigations and fresh legal battles involving political actors in the country.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sent a message to ex-Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on the occasion of his birthday.

El-Rufai sends strong warning to FG

