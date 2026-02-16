Ribadu Reacts to El-Rufai's Accusation of Importing Poison to Nigeria, Sends Message to DSS
- Mallam Nasir El-Rufai accused NSA Nuhu Ribadu of importing dangerous thallium sulphate, prompting ONSA to seek evidence for investigation
- ONSA denied the allegations and urged El-Rufai to present evidence to the DSS for a thorough inquiry
- Thallium sulphate is a highly toxic substance, raising concerns over its alleged procurement by national security
FCT, Abuja - The office of the national security adviser (ONSA) has directed Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, to submit evidence of the alleged procurement of thallium sulphate to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.
Legit.ng had reported how El-Rufai wrote to Ribadu, seeking clarification over reports that the latter’s office allegedly imported thallium sulphate.
Breaking: Fresh drama as El-Rufai accuses Ribadu's office of importing poison, full content of letter surfaces
The former governor of Kaduna State made the allegation in a social media post seen by Legit.ng, describing the substance as “very dangerous.”
A copy of El-Rufai’s letter, also sighted by Legit.ng, showed that it was delivered to Ribadu’s office on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
As reported by The Cable on Sunday night, February 15, the ONSA responded to the opposition figure, firmly denying the allegation and urging him to present any evidence to the DSS for a thorough investigation.
Premium Times also noted Ribadu's reaction.
Ribadu responds to poison allegation
In a reply by OM Adesuyi, a brigadier general, signing on behalf of Ribadu, the ONSA acknowledged receipt of El-Rufai’s correspondence and denied the allegation.
The statement signed by Adesuyi stated in the letter:
“ONSA has neither procured nor initiated any process for the purchase of such material, and has no intention of doing so."
Furthermore, the letter stated that the matter had been referred to the DSS for a comprehensive investigation, and that El-Rufai and other parties in possession of relevant information would be invited by the service to provide evidence.
The letter read:
“Your Excellency and other parties involved, who may possess relevant information relating to this claim, will be duly invited by the Service to provide any evidence that may assist in an in-depth investigation, establishing the facts and ensuring due diligence."
Atiku's aide speaks on allegation against Ribadu
Meanwhile, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has tackled Ribadu over El-Rufai's allegation against Ribadu.
Ibe stressed the hazards associated with thallium sulphate.
He wrote on his verified X page on Sunday evening, February 15:
"Why we await the response of NSA Nuhu Ribadu @NuhuRibadu to former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai's @elrufai allegation of having caused the importation of Thallium Sulphate, let's have an understanding of what the substance is.
"Thallium Sulphate is a highly toxic, odourless inorganic salt that has historically been used as a potent rodenticide and insecticide. It was banned in many regions, including the U.S., where there are allegations that it was used by the CIA. Extremely toxic to humans and animals, Thallium Sulphate acts as a cumulative poison, affecting the nervous system and hair.
"Thallium Sulphate, which has been dubbed the "perfect poison" has symptoms manifesting in hair loss (alopecia), severe stomach pain, and neurological damage (numbness, pain in extremities). It was formerly used as a pesticide, and in some medical treatments (e.g., ringworm), its use is now severely restricted or banned for consumer products.
"Because of the risks that Thallium Sulphate poses, it is regulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a U.S. federal agency under the Department of Labour and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"I am constrained to jump the gun and ask what is the need of Thallium Sulphate to our national security?"
Ribadu: Onanuga seeks probe of tapping claim
Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, called for a thorough investigation into El-Rufai’s admission that he accessed an intercepted phone conversation involving Ribadu.
In a post on X, Onanuga described El-Rufai’s disclosure as a “confession” and questioned whether the former Kaduna governor and his unnamed “collaborators” possess wire-tapping facilities.
