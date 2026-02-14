The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission shared a Valentine’s Day message warning against fraud while promoting genuine relationships

The post featured a short video of a young man and woman dancing to music in an underground setting

The message sparked online reactions, with many Nigerians interpreting it as a caution against internet fraud linked to lifestyle pressure

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission joined Nigerians in marking Valentine’s Day with a message cautioning against fraud, using the occasion to promote integrity and responsible relationships.

In a short Valentine-themed post shared on its official social media platforms, the commission wrote, “Real love never needs fraud to survive.”

EFCC marks Valentine’s Day with a message warning Nigerians. Photo: FB/EFCC

The message was accompanied by a brief video showing a young man and woman dancing closely while vibing to music playing in an underground setting.

The lighthearted clip contrasted with the serious warning embedded in the caption.

The post quickly drew attention online, with many users interpreting it as a reminder to young people not to engage in internet fraud or financial crimes in the name of love or lifestyle pressure.

Others described the message as a creative attempt by the anti-graft agency to connect with younger audiences during a widely celebrated occasion.

The EFCC has increasingly used social media campaigns to discourage cybercrime, especially among youths, often linking its messages to trending events or public holidays. Valentine’s Day, which is commonly associated with gift-giving and displays of affection, has also been linked to financial pressure and online scams in recent years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission shares a Valentine’s Day message. Photo: FB/EFCC

Nigerians react to EFCC's Valentine's reminder

Legit.ng has compiled some of the interesting reactions to the anti-graft agency's post on social media below;

@blu_due said:

Real love doesn’t need fraud, agreed. But Nigerians also deserve a government that doesn’t defraud their trust. When will accountability start at the top?"

@realJudebela said:

If you put this same energy into prosecuting fraud carried out by politicians you’d have rid Nigeria of the terrible leadership we currently have. Unserious lots."

@Mhuhaaz said:

Since you were founded, no politicians ever serve jail because of corruption, You are here doing soko soko while politicians loot the country treasury. Very anyhow organization"

@Taye_d_vibee said:

it's very obvious they changed the handler of this page to a Genz. snokonoko my brothers o."

@Khris_mah querried:

I'm tired of this country How will a respected organisation like this be posting this childish post I've never never any American organisation posting things for fun other than business related"

@lfc_bkay said:

Abi na my eye dey pain me? EFCC This Valentine Day go hot oo"

EFCC declares former Buhari's minister wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Timipre Sylva, a former minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former governor of Bayelsa state, wanted.

The EFCC said Sylva was wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257.

According to the EFCC, the money is "part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery".

