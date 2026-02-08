Terrorists abducted a Catholic priest and 10 others in Kaduna, resulting in three casualties

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan called for prayers amid escalating kidnappings in Nigeria

Reverend Joseph Hayab urged security agencies to intensify efforts against rising violence and abductions

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Terrorists have abducted a Catholic priest and 10 other residents while killing three persons during an attack on Karku community in Kauru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

As reported on Sunday, February 8, by Vanguard, the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan confirmed the abduction of Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, who was reportedly taken alongside the other victims in the early hours of Saturday, February 7.

Kaduna bandits abduct priest

Guardian also noted the unfortunate update.

In a statement, the Diocesan Chancellor, Very Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for prayers for the victims.

He said:

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, with profound sadness, we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, Kauru LGA of Kaduna State."

According to Shanet, the attackers stormed the priest’s residence at about 3:20 a.m., with villagers describing the assault as an invasion by armed terrorists.

He added:

“Fr. Nathaniel was kidnapped alongside ten other people at Karku. At the time of writing this report, the incident has resulted in the killing of three people, Mr. Jacob Dan’azumi, Mr. Maitala Kaura, and Alhaji Kusari, aside from those abducted."

CAN bemoans latest Kaduna attack

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, described the incident as distressing. Hayab warned that kidnappings continue to escalate despite efforts to curb the menace.

He said:

“This is a sad story; the kidnapping is getting too much. It is unfortunate that the abduction of Christian priests and other citizens remains unabated."

Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, was yet to respond to inquiries on the incident.

Kaduna attacks heighten security pressure

Legit.ng reports that the assault on hapless citizens in Kaduna was ‌among the latest in a string of terrorist attacks that have intensified pressure ‌on the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government.

Nigeria has ⁠also faced scrutiny from United States President Donald Trump, who has accused the country of failing to stop the persecution of Christians.

US forces ‌struck what they described as “terrorist” targets on December 25, 2025.

Abuja says it is working with Washington to improve security and denies any systematic persecution of Christians.

