Fear has gripped Lalagi village in the Kaiama Emirate of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state after suspected terrorists demanded a N20 million levy from the community and threatened a violent attack if the money is not paid.

Residents told Legit.ng that the threat was conveyed after armed men accosted farmers on their farmlands and ordered them to relay the message to the village head.

Farmlands in Kaiama Local Government Area were where farmers were reportedly intercepted and issued warnings by armed men.

Terrorists issue N20m threat in Kwara

A resident, Uthman Alhassan, confirmed the development to Legit.ng, saying the terrorists warned of dire consequences should the community fail to comply.

Another resident, who also confirmed the threat, said the farmers were specifically instructed to take the message to the village leadership.

According to him, the attackers warned that Lalagi should “arrange the sum of N20 million or should be expecting another gruesome invasion like what happened in Woro community last week.”

The source added that the warning has thrown the entire community into panic, with many residents fearing a repeat of recent deadly attacks recorded in neighbouring areas of Kwara North.

Kwara state has been warned of an imminent armed attacks along the Kwara-Niger axis.

Security agencies warn of fresh attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has also sighted a separate security report indicating a similar threat against another community in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

In a memo dated February 5, 2026, and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, the Department of State Services (DSS) raised the alarm over a possible attack on Gbabe community, Gwanara District, Baruten LGA.

The DSS report stated:

“Report indicates possible threat of attack by armed group, on Gbabe Community, Gwanara District, Baruten Local Government Area (LGA), Kwara State.”

It further noted that the threat “stemmed from the buildup of armed men suspected to be Mamuda element around Kiyoru Settlement, even as the villagers has expressed hostility display of the elements.”

Highlighting the security risks in the area, the DSS warned:

“In view of the antecedents of armed groups around Kainji Lake National Park (KLNP), there is need to emplace necessary security measures, to forestall any untoward development.”

The memo, signed by A. J. S. Adams “For: State Director of Security, Kwara Command,” was forwarded for “your attention and necessary action.”

As of the time of filing this report, residents of the affected communities say there is growing anxiety over the threats, while they await decisive intervention from security agencies to prevent another round of deadly attacks in Kwara North.

On Monday, Legit.ng reported how a tragic attack by a group of terrorists hit a community in Kwara North, Kwara state, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent NYSC Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, all members of the same family.

Legit.ng learned that the three deceased were wife and children of Alhaji Abdullahi, a local farmer.

Alhaji Abdullahi was also seriously injured during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Tsaragi town.

Local residents, who confirmed the incident to Legit.ng, said the attackers struck without warning, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The incident happened barely three days after Vice President Shettima’s visit to the area, a development that has renewed fears over the deteriorating security situation in parts of Kwara North.

Residents lamented that insecurity has continued to spread across several communities in the zone, with suspected terrorists operating with increasing boldness.

