Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a forest guard, Mr Omotosho Samuel, who was killed during a confrontation with suspected kidnappers in Koro community, Ekiti Local Government Area.

Reports from PUNCH indicated that Samuel lost his life on Sunday, February 8, 2026, during a security operation in the bush around Koro, a border community near Kogi State.

The incident occurred when a combined team of forest guards, local hunters and vigilantes acted on intelligence about the presence of armed bandits.

The volunteers were reportedly ambushed, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which Samuel was fatally shot.

Governor AbdulRazaq’s tribute and support

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRazaq described the incident as devastating. He paid tribute to Samuel, announcing a N10 million support fund for the family of the deceased.

The statement noted that the donation was a token of the state government’s gratitude for Samuel’s sacrifice in the fight against banditry and kidnapping. “He is our hero, and we ask God to give succour to his family,” AbdulRazaq said, while commiserating with the bereaved family and colleagues of the fallen guard.

The governor also commended the bravery of the security agents and volunteers involved in the operation, assuring them of continued government support in efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Police clarify incident as bush encounter

Meanwhile, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, clarified that the incident was not a direct attack on Koro township but a “bush encounter” between security volunteers and suspected bandits.

“It was not that gunmen attacked Koro. The forest guards and vigilantes were informed about the presence of suspected gunmen in the bush with some cows,” Ojo explained. He added that Samuel’s AK-47 rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition were intact and later recovered, suggesting the possibility of friendly fire.

Ojo further stated that the police were not notified before the team confronted the suspects.

Rising security concerns in Kwara

The killing has heightened concerns about security in Kwara State, following other recent attacks, including a major assault on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with security agencies and local volunteers to ensure the safety of communities across the state.

