A new development has shown that United States President Donald Trump's claim of Christian genocide in Nigeria was influenced by the hard stance of the American policy makers on Nigeria.

This is as a new document of the United States Department of Justice that revealed how pro-Biafra groups informed the position of the policymakers. The document showed that the diaspora advocacy organisation's pressure led to Trump's designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

US senator who amplified genocide claim

According to Daily Trust, US Senator Ted Cruz had amplified the allegation when he accused the Federal Government of allowing the massacre of Christians. He claimed that Nigeria is the top country in the world where Christians are being persecuted, citing deaths and churches destroyed by extremist groups.

The campaign was traced to the United States of Biafra, a coalition of the Biafra De Facto Government in the Homeland and the Biafra Republic Government in Exile. According to the document, the groups were required to register with the Foreign Agents Registration Act because they have an influence on US policy.

The filings showed that the groups carefully targeted the US audiences, particularly the conservative political groups, which aligned with President Trump. They claimed that support for Biafra would protect Christians in Nigeria and fight the influence of China in Africa.

The international strategy of the group was further disclosed in a declaration, which was signed in Lahti, Finland, on December 2, 2024. Those who signed the declaration claimed that Nigeria was committing a "genocidal onslaught" against Christians and Biafrans.

Biafra agitators who influence Trump's claim

Some of those who were signatories to the declaration included Simon Ekpa, a Finnish citizen and self-acclaimed prime minister of the group. Ekpa was recently sentenced to six years in prison in Finland over terrorism related charges and financial offences. Other signatories are Diane Emeh and Dr Ngozi Orabueze, who are US citizens in leadership positions.

According to the document, the group plans to build legitimacy more outside of Nigeria. It also detailed the internal activities and governance of the group, including the diaspora members' leadership, humanitarian works, fundraising, public pronouncements and appointments.

From February to November 2024, the groups conducted internal votes and subsequently declared the restoration of the United States of Biafra. It claimed to have forty confederating states. Ekpa was declared as the transition government's coordinator.

US Congressman makes wrong claim about Nigeria

