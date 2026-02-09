Oluremi Tinubu met US Congress members to advocate for Nigeria's Christian protection amid security concerns

The First Lady's visit coincided with US efforts to address killings in northern Nigeria and the allegations that Christians are being targeted

During the visit, President Donald Trump praised Oluremi Tinubu as a respected leader during the National Prayer Breakfast event

Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, reportedly met with members of the United States Congress and officials in the administration of President Donald Trump last week. The development was part of the first lady's move to push the idea that Nigeria is protecting Christians.

The meeting came as Nigeria's first lady was in Washington for the National Prayer Breakfast, a yearly event that brings together political, business and religious leaders in the United States capital.

How Nigeria addresses the US genocide allegation

According to The Punch, Nigeria has been under the United States' pressure over the insecurity in the country, a situation that President Trump said led to the prosecution of Christians in Nigeria. The US religious and political right wing has long used the framing.

On Thursday, February 5, the US president called Oluremi Tinubu “a very respected woman” while speaking at the event.

Source disclosed that the first lady is a Christian pastor who is married to President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and met with the lawmakers from both parties on the security situation in the country.

The framing of the complex and overlapping security challenges in the country has been rejected by the Nigerian government and analysts, considering the fact that different armed groups killed both the Christians and Muslims, without any distinction

Nigeria has been confronted with a long-running insurgency in the northeast. Also, non-ideological bandit groups carry out kidnappings for ransom, impose taxes on miners and farmers, and loot villages in the northwest.

When Oluremi Tinubu visits the US

Oluremi Tinubu's visit to the United States came as Nigeria's collaboration with the United States to tackle killings by terrorist groups in northern Nigeria continued.

Tinubu's visit was earlier reported to be connected to the moves by the US government to crack down on killings in Christian communities in northern Nigeria.

The government immediately opened channels of discussion with American officials regarding working together to try to stem recurring attacks in some states, with targeted strikes carried out by American military forces.

Speaking at the event on February 5, 2026, the US president said:

"But we're honoured to be joined today by the first lady of Nigeria, who also happens to be a pastor at the largest church in Nigeria. A very respected woman. First lady, please - where are you? Thank you very much. It's a great honour. Thank you. Very respected person too."

