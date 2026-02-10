Activist Alex Ekerebenah opposes renewal of Tantita's pipeline surveillance contract due to lack of local benefit

Ekerebenah critiques Comrade Preye Tambou’s defense of the contract as self-serving and detrimental to Niger Delta residents

He urges President Tinubu to review the contract for greater transparency and to prioritize community interests

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Niger Delta Environmental Activist and community development expert, Comrade Alex Ekerebenah, said no patriotic indigene of the region will support the renewal of a contract that has no direct benefit to the majority of the people.

Ekerebenah said Tantita's contract for pipeline surveillance is no longer Sustainable.

Niger Delta activist urges Tinubu to review Tantita's contract for pipeline surveillance is no longer sustainable. Photo credit: Comrade Alex Ekerebenah

Source: UGC

He stated this while reacting to Comrade Preye Tambou’s comments warning against opposition to the pipeline surveillance contract renewal to Tantita.

Ekerebenah described Preye’s warning as a desperate attempt to defend his pocket and advance a selfish interest.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

He said Preye’s comments are not for the collective yearning of the Niger Delta people.

Ekerebenah said it is unfortunate that Tambou will not relent in promoting causes that benefit their pocket alone.

"Only Preye and a few individuals have benefited from the millions of dollars’ contract that has ended in the pocket of a very few individuals, leaving the vast majority of the Niger Delta people in abject poverty.

"Somebody must remind Preye that we are no longer in the era when a few individuals will be throwing billions around while millions of our people struggle for one square meal per day.”

Ekerebenah called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review and correct the ambiguity and oversight committed by Timipre Sylva and Mele Kyari, who midwifed the Pipeline Surveillance Contract award to Tantita, during their time as Chief of Staff and Minister of State for petroleum.

"You will recall that the pipeline surveillance contract was at his instance, and until a comprehensive audit is made into the finances of Tantita to properly understand the sources of the funds allegedly being spent by Timipre Sylva.

"The haste with which Sylva awarded the contracts without considering the yearnings of other states and locals is no longer sustainable under the inclusive democratic ideals of Mr. President.”

Activist says renewal of Tantita's contract has no direct benefit on Niger Delta people. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Niger Delta coalition lauds Tantita Security

Recall that the Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition praised Tantita Security for reducing crude oil theft after NUPRC reported losses dropped to a 16-year low

NUPRC revealed crude oil losses fell to 9,600 barrels per day in July 2025, the lowest level since 2009, with a total of 2.04 million barrels lost between January and July.

The coalition urged President Tinubu’s administration to sustain support for Tantita’s efforts, warning against sabotage that could derail recent progress.

Human rights violation allegations against Tantita dismissed

Legit.ng also reported that human rights group has dismissed allegations of illegal arrests and abuse against Tantita Security Services, saying their investigation found no evidence to support the claims.

Tantita is a security firm protecting oil pipelines in the Niger Delta from theft and vandalisation.

The group urged Nigerians to support Tantita’s efforts, adding that there is a need for transparency and accountability in all security operations.

Source: Legit.ng