A human rights group has dismissed allegations of illegal arrests and abuse against Tantita Security Services, saying their investigation found no evidence to support the claims

Tantita is a security firm protecting oil pipelines in the Niger Delta from theft and vandalisation

The group urged Nigerians to support Tantita’s efforts, adding that there is a need for transparency and accountability in all security operations

Lagos, Nigeria - The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Defense of Human Rights has dismissed allegations of human rights violations against Tantita Security Services Limited, a security firm operating in the Niger Delta region.

At a press conference in Lagos, the coalition’s president general, Barrister Nneweke Jude, and its Secretary General, Abe Emmanuel Kolawole, said their investigation found no evidence supporting claims that Tantita engaged in unlawful arrests, detentions, or inhumane treatment.

The coalition stated it had received multiple petitions against the security outfit, but after a thorough review, it determined that the allegations were false.

Tantita’s role in combatting oil theft

Tantita Security Services Limited, contracted by the Nigerian government to protect oil pipelines, has been instrumental in cracking down on oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism, according to the coalition.

"From our investigations, we have established the following: Tantita Security Services Limited has indeed made several arrests in the course of its operations," the statement read.

"However, these arrests have primarily targeted individuals suspected of involvement in oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism, which are serious threats to Nigeria’s economic and environmental stability."

The group stressed that Tantita operates under the supervision of security agencies, including the Nigerian military and law enforcement authorities, making it unlikely that it runs unauthorised detention facilities.

Coalition calls for public support

The coalition urged Nigerians to support Tantita’s operations, citing the firm’s contributions to stabilising Nigeria’s economy by boosting oil and gas production.

"As a coalition committed to justice, fairness, and human rights, we appreciate the intervention of stakeholders, particularly the traditional rulers, civil society groups, and community leaders who have engaged with us to clarify these issues," the group added.

The coalition called for transparency and accountability in all security operations while reaffirming its commitment to upholding human rights in Nigeria.

Oil firms buy diesel illegally, Tantita alleges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tantita alleged that oil firms purchase refined automotive gas oil, often known as diesel, from unlicensed refineries located in several host communities around the Niger Delta region.

It made the disclosure during the Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week Conference in Abuja, which was attended by both domestic and foreign oil and gas firms. The oil companies in attendance at the occasion did not dispute this.

The executive director, Operations and Technical, Tantita Security Services, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh said that illegal refineries produce large amounts of diesel and that many downstream operators are among their clients.

