19 Confirmed Dead in Separate Trailer Crashes in Plateau and Gombe
19 Confirmed Dead in Separate Trailer Crashes in Plateau and Gombe

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
  • Road accidents in Gombe and Plateau states claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours, involving trailers and commercial buses
  • The Federal Road Safety Corps attributed the crashes to excessive speed and loss of control on major highways
  • Injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals, while authorities issued renewed safety warnings to motorists

Road accidents have claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe State, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

According to Daily Trust, the crash occurred in Kaluwa community within Kaltungo Local Government Area and was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday.

Wreckage of a Sharon bus after the trailer collision on Kaltungo Cham road in Gombe State.
The FRSC confirms fatal crash in Gombe state.
Source: Original

Details of Gombe crash emerge

The Gombe State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Samson Kaura, said 18 persons were involved in the accident. Nine victims lost their lives, five sustained injuries, and four escaped without harm.

He said those injured were taken to the General Hospital in Kaltungo, while the deceased were deposited at the hospital mortuary.

Kaura explained that the accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. According to him, “The accident occurred at about 8:30am on Monday. The trailer was descending a slope at high speed when the driver lost control and rammed into the Sharon bus from behind, causing it to somersault.”

He cautioned motorists against speeding, particularly on roads with slopes and difficult terrain. He also urged drivers to carry out proper vehicle checks before travelling, especially during the yuletide season when traffic volume is usually high.

Plateau accident claims 10 lives

Hours later, another fatal accident was recorded in Plateau State, where at least 10 passengers were killed along the Jos Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area. The crash occurred shortly after a military checkpoint at about 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC in Plateau State, Mr Peter Y. Longsan, confirmed the incident. He said the crash involved four vehicles made up of two trailers and two mini buses.

FRSC officials at the scene of the Jos Bauchi Road crash in Plateau State.
Emergency responders evacuating injured passengers after the Plateau accident.
Source: Original

Joint rescue operation conducted

Longsan said a total of 19 persons were involved, including 17 males and two females. He stated that 10 adult males died on the spot. The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Miango, the Jos University Teaching Hospital, and the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

“The crash occurred at about 12:12 a.m. and involved four vehicles — two trailers and two mini buses (Ford Galaxy),” Longsan said.

He added that eight corpses were deposited at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital morgues. Two bodies were released to officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers for burial.

Recurring safety concerns raised

Preliminary findings, according to Longsan, pointed to excessive speed and reckless driving as major causes of the accident. He said further investigations were ongoing.

The Plateau FRSC command advised commuters to avoid night travel, shun dangerous driving, and always prioritise safety.

The latest crash occurred barely 12 days after nine University of Jos students were killed in another accident along the Zaria Road, further deepening public concern over road safety.

