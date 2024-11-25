A 40-foot container fell onto a Toyota Camry at Mile 2, Lagos, narrowly sparing the driver of the car’s life

A driver narrowly escaped death on Monday morning when a 40-foot container toppled onto a Toyota Camry with registration number LSR 293 HJ.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at Mile 2, en route to Apapa Ports, Lagos.

Swift Emergency Response Saves the Day

Eyewitnesses report that the accident caused immediate alarm, but the driver was rescued thanks to the prompt and coordinated efforts of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Emergency responders acted quickly to free the driver from the crushed vehicle, rushing him to the hospital for medical attention. His condition remains stable, thanks to the swift intervention.

Police Ensure Secure Operations

Officers from the Kirikiri Police Division maintained order during the rescue operation, ensuring a safe and efficient environment for emergency teams to work.

Their efforts are believed to contribute significantly to the smooth handling of the situation.

Traffic Management and Scene Clearance

By 9:30 a.m., LASTMA officials were managing the scene to ease traffic congestion while ongoing efforts to remove the fallen container continued.

The damaged Toyota Camry was successfully extracted from beneath the container without further complications.

Trailer Loses Control, Collides with Car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a tragic auto accident claimed the lives of at least six people on Sunday afternoon at the Second Rainbow bus stop in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

The deadly crash, which occurred around 4 pm, was the result of a trailer losing control due to brake failure and colliding with a car and a commercial bus, according to witnesses.

An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, described the terrifying scene: "The brake of the trailer failed and it crashed into those two vehicles. They have carried some bodies already. About six or seven," she said, visibly shaken.

