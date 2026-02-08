Lagos Police arrest a suspect following the mysterious deaths of four individuals at a music studio

The four victims include gospel artiste Matthew Ogundele and prominent blogger JoesTv, were found lifeless on February 4, 2026

The police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the investigation is ongoing as police await the autopsy report and further insights into the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ajah, Lagos State - Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspect following the death of a gospel artiste and three others.

Legit.ng reports that the four victims were found lifeless inside a music studio located within the HFP Shopping Complex, Abraham Adesanya axis of Ajah.

The gospel artiste identified as Matthew Ogundele and the other victims - Itunu Ogundele, Joseph Sanya, and blogger Matthew Awosanya, popularly known as JoesTv, were found dead on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Victims stayed overnight after performing at a birthday praise event, and were later discovered unresponsive.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the case, said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.

As reported by Vanguard, Adebisi stated this while responding to inquiries about the tragic incident on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

He added that the suspect is currently in custody while the police await the autopsy report.

“The incident was initially reported at the Ajah Division but was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). One suspect, identified as the organiser of the event, is currently in custody. Investigation is ongoing, while we await the autopsy report.”

Police detectives who visited the scene reportedly found no visible marks of violence on the bodies.

The victims were confirmed dead at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, and their remains were deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Female lawyer found dead along Abuja Expressway

Recall that two women, a nurse and a lawyer, were found dead along Abuja roads within days, raising renewed fears over the activities of suspected “one chance” criminal gangs in the capital.

Residents expressed frustration over the lack of detailed police briefings and urged stronger security measures to protect commuters, especially around major transport corridors.

The nurses’ association condemned the killing of the FMC Jabi staff member and called for improved protection around hospitals and public boarding points. Find it fast with our new search.

Nigerian singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' dies after snakebite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a singer named Nanyah passed away after a snake bite sustained within the walls of her own residence.

She was said to have been active on her social media pages just hours before the incident, with no idea of what would happen next.

A video has since surfaced across social media platforms showing a long, black snake, which was allegedly caught at the scene.

Source: Legit.ng