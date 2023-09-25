Lagos state traffic authorities have rescued three people who had a narrow escape from death following an accident that occurred around the Ojuelegba area of Lagos state

According to a statement signed by LASTMA Spokesman Adebayo Taofiq, a 40ft container fell and crushed a car on Sunday night, September 24

He noted that two of the casualties had been rushed to the hospital and the third person without injury, was sent home

Ojuelegba, Lagos state - Three persons were rescued on Sunday night, September 24, after a 40ft container in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos state fell on a Toyota Corolla car.

The three persons rescued by the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other State Emergency Responders include two male adults and a female, occupants of the car crushed by the trailer, The Punch reported.

Speaking on the sad incident, the director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stated that the victims were rescued at the Abalti Barrack end of the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere.

"Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Police and other emergency responders last night rescued 3 casualties from trapped saloon car at Ojuelegba inward Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

"Traffic Officer Olajide Olukoga 'Bravo' who led the Lastma rescue operations at the scene of the accident confirmed that a 40ft container fell on top of a Toyota Corolla car (JJJ 811 FB) at the top Ojuelegba bridge ambulance belonging to Lasema.

"Police men from Surulere Police Division were on the scene to provide adequate security.

"While the entire Ojuelegba bridge inwards Stadium was temporarily closed and traffic diverted to the service lane by Lastma as Rescue and recovery operations were ongoing."

All three victims have since been taken to the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center for further treatment.

