No fewer than six people were killed on Thursday, January 15, following a fatal head-on collision involving a trailer and a Canter truck along the Potiskum–Damaturu highway in Yobe state.

Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred after the Canter truck allegedly drove against the flow of traffic before colliding with the oncoming trailer.

“The Canter truck was on the wrong lane when it crashed into the trailer,” an eyewitness told reporters at the scene.

Victims trapped as emergency response begins

According to eyewitness accounts, four occupants of the trailer were trapped inside the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining two fatalities were occupants of the Canter truck.

Two other persons survived the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police confirm incident and casualty figures

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

“The accident occurred along the Potiskum–Damaturu highway involving a trailer and a Canter truck. Six people lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment," he said.

Investigation launched, motorists urged to obey traffic rules

SP Abdulkarim said investigations had commenced to determine the exact cause of the crash, while appealing to motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident, and we appeal to road users to always drive safely and obey traffic rules to prevent avoidable loss of lives,” he added.

The Potiskum–Damaturu highway is a major route linking several parts of Yobe State and has witnessed a number of fatal accidents in recent years, often attributed to reckless driving and traffic violations.

