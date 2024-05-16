Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Umuahia, Abia state - About 18 travellers were feared dead in an accident on Umuahia-Enugu axis of Port Harcourt-Enugu highway, Abia state.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the accident occurred at a police checkpoint around Lokpanta area of Abia state in the wee hours of Thursday, May 16.

Tragedy as heavy-duty truck fatally crushes travellers in Abia.

Source: Twitter

Eyewitnesses claimed an 18-seater commercial bus was at the checkpoint awaiting police clearance when a truck driver lost control and rammed into them killing the driver and all the passengers.

Bananas Okereke, an eyewitness, disclosed that the bodies of victims still littered the scene as of 8:20 am.

He said:

“The road is blocked by protesting bus drivers and other motorists who are asking that the policemen who caused the accident be brought back to the scene.

“Colleagues of the bus driver and other road users have taken over the road, demanding Justice for the victims. They vowed to remain there until Governor Alex Otti visits the scene.”

Maureen Chinaka, the police spokesperson in Abia state, could not be reached for comments.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria has witnessed a significant increase in truck accidents over the past few years, which has led to severe losses in terms of human lives.

