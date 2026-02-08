Kogi State Government temporarily closes markets and motor parks to enhance security operations against criminals

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the closure affects seven local government areas, targeting logistics and movement of supplies for criminal elements

Fanwo assures closure is temporary, to be lifted after successful completion of security operations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lokoja, Kogi State - The Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo-led Kogi State Government has ordered the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks in seven local government areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the markets and motor parts are being shut down to intensify and coordinate security operations in the affected areas.

Fanwo said the development is to help flush out terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements operating within parts of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, he made this known while briefing journalists on Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Lokoja.

He said the affected markets and motor parks are located in Lokoja, Kogi, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Mopa Muro, Yagba West, and Yagba East local government areas of the state’s western district.

“The directive affects selected communities across seven local government areas of the state.

“The measure is in support of ongoing clearance operations being carried out in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the heads of security agencies in Kogi State.”

According to Fanwo, the temporary closure is to cut off logistics, restrict the movement of consumables, and deny criminal elements.

The commissioner also denied their informants access to food supplies and other forms of support during the security exercise.

He disclosed that the closure was strictly temporary and would be lifted immediately after the conclusion of the security operations in the affected areas.

Kogi govt shuts schools

Recall that the Kogi state government shut schools in the state to enhance security for students amid rising threats.

The state government emphasised proactive measures rather than reactive responses to avoid potential crises.

The development comes amid calls for police decentralisation to empower local governments in tackling insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng