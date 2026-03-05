2026: Full List of 10 Highest Paying Federal Government Jobs in Nigeria
- Nigeria’s federal government remains one of the most attractive employers, offering competitive salaries across diverse sectors
- From banking and oil to energy and taxation, these jobs provide both financial rewards and opportunities to contribute to national growth
- This report highlights the 10 highest paying federal government jobs in Nigeria in 2026, giving you clear insights into where the best opportunities lie
Nigeria’s federal government offers some of the most rewarding career opportunities in the country. These jobs not only provide financial stability but also allow professionals to contribute to national development.
Whether you are a fresh graduate or an experienced worker seeking a career change, here is a detailed look at the 10 highest paying federal government jobs in Nigeria in 2026, according to Nexford University.
Nigerian Ports Authority – Careers in Port Operations
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) manages and oversees the country’s major ports, including Lagos Port Complex, Tin Can Island Port, and Calabar Port. The agency plays a vital role in trade and logistics, making it a hub for well-paid careers.
- Deck Cadets: NGN 3,000,000
- Instrumentation Engineers: NGN 2,000,000
- Cargo Handlers: NGN 720,000
Central Bank of Nigeria – Banking and Finance Jobs
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the country’s highest monetary authority. It regulates banks, mints currency, and maintains reserves to ensure financial stability. Careers here are among the most lucrative in the public sector.
- Bank Managers: NGN 9,521,500
- Loan Officers: NGN 720,000
- Office Clerks: NGN 425,000
Energy Commission of Nigeria – Jobs in Energy Development
The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) oversees energy production and distribution. With Nigeria’s growing focus on renewable energy, this agency offers high-paying roles for engineers and technical experts.
- Renewable Energy Engineers: NGN 3,696,900
- Industrial Engineers: NGN 3,450,000
- Skilled Welders: NGN 890,000
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation – Oil and Gas Careers
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) manages oil exploration, refining, and sales. Given Nigeria’s reliance on petroleum, jobs here are among the most prestigious and well-paid.
- Petroleum Engineers: NGN 5,824,000
- Sales Managers: NGN 5,595,507
- Skilled Technicians: NGN 1,318,000
Bank of Industry – Development Finance Careers
The Bank of Industry (BOI) is Nigeria’s oldest Development Finance Institution. It supports small businesses and drives economic growth by providing capital for enterprises.
- Banking Officers: NGN 920,000
- Loan Officers: NGN 564,000
- Office Clerks: NGN 425,000
Federal Inland Revenue Service – Tax and Accounting Jobs
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is responsible for tax collection and enforcement. With taxation being central to government revenue, professionals here enjoy competitive salaries.
- Tax Accountants: NGN 5,000,000
- Accountants: NGN 1,407,622
- HR Officers: NGN 1,200,872
Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency – Maritime Careers
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) ensures maritime safety and compliance with international laws. It also promotes local shipping development.
- Marine Engineers: NGN 1,740,000
- Safety Officers: NGN 1,207,147
- Office Staff: NGN 370,042
Bureau of Public Enterprises – Careers in Privatisation
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) implements government policies on privatisation and commercialisation. It focuses on improving efficiency in public enterprises through private-sector involvement.
- Managers: NGN 2,784,670
- Investment Analysts: NGN 1,800,000
- Business Development Officers: NGN 1,208,955
Nigerian Communication Commission – Telecom Careers
The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) regulates the telecommunications industry. It ensures fair tariffs, quality service, and consumer protection, making it a key employer in Nigeria’s digital economy.
- Project Managers: NGN 3,709,512
- Network Engineers: NGN 1,500,000
- Electrical Engineers: NGN 1,235,236
Nigeria in Diaspora Commission – Diaspora Engagement Careers
The Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) connects Nigerians abroad with national development initiatives. It also supports those who want to invest or contribute to socio-economic growth back home.
- Diaspora Engagement Officers
- Diaspora Outreach Coordinators
The highest paying federal government jobs in Nigeria in 2026 highlight the diversity of opportunities across different sectors. From banking and oil to energy and taxation, these roles not only offer financial rewards but also provide a chance to shape the country’s future.
With Bank Managers earning NGN 9,521,500 and Tax Accountants at NGN 5,000,000, it is clear that Nigeria’s public sector remains a strong career path for ambitious professionals.
