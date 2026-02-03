Trump: US Set to Deport 79 Nigerians on Criminal List, Releases Their Names, Photos
- DHS announced plans to deport at least 79 Nigerians convicted of criminal offences under President Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown
- The department released the names and photographs of those listed among the “worst-of-the-worst” criminal aliens arrested by ICE
- Reports indicated the move triggered fear among Nigerians in the US, with some going into hiding or quietly returning home
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced plans to deport no fewer than 79 Nigerians.
Legit.ng gathered that this Nigerians were reportedly convicted of various criminal offences, as part of an intensified crackdown on criminal immigrants under President Donald Trump’s administration.
The DHS disclosed that the affected Nigerians were listed among what it described as the “worst-of-the-worst” criminal aliens arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Their names and photographs have been published on the department’s official platforms.
Convictions range from fraud to violent crimes
Findings from the DHS website indicate that the Nigerians slated for deportation were convicted of offences ranging from fraud and drug trafflcking to assault, robbery and mansl@ughter, Punch reported.
An accompanying note on the list stated that the arrests were carried out as part of a broader effort to rid the United States of criminal immigrants.
“The US Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the note read.
“Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst.”
Names and photographs released publicly
The published list includes dozens of Nigerians, among them Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe and Solomon Wilfred.
Others named are Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, Oriyomi Aloba, Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi and Talatu Dada, alongside several more individuals.
The DHS said the publication of names and photographs was intended to promote transparency and demonstrate the scope of its enforcement actions.
Photos of those convicted can be seen here.
Trump administration intensifies immigration crackdown
The move forms part of President Trump’s renewed push to tighten immigration controls, with a particular focus on undocumented migrants and those convicted of crimes.
In recent weeks, ICE operations have reportedly expanded to include large-scale enforcement raids, which have triggered fear and anxiety within immigrant communities across the United States.
Reports indicate that the intensified campaign has unsettled many Nigerians living in the US. Some are said to have gone into hiding, while others have reportedly begun returning to Nigeria quietly amid fears of arrest and deportation.
The sweeping enforcement actions have also sparked debate and protests in some cities, especially following reports of confrontations involving federal immigration officers.
Shehu Sani warns Nigerians hiding in US
Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian lawmaker and rights activist, Shehu Sani, has warned Nigerians in the United States who are reportedly going into hiding over fears of deportation to abandon what he described as a futile strategy and return home voluntarily.
Reacting to reports of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, Sani said attempts to evade authorities would only worsen the situation for undocumented migrants.
Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth Senate, said via X, those choosing to leave the US on their own had correctly read the political climate and the determination of the current administration.
