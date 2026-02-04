Umeozor Chukwuzubelu Benedict, University of Lagos (UNILAG) overall best graduating student for the 2024/2025 academic session, has been awarded N10 million by a company

A Nigerian company, Sunbeth Global Concepts, has rewarded UNILAG's overall best graduating student, Umeozor Chukwuzubelu Benedict, with N10 million.

Benedict made history at the prestigious university, graduating with a CGPA of 5.0 in Business Administration.

The young man was recognised and honoured at UNILAG's 56th Convocation ceremony in Lagos.

Company hails UNILAG best student's achievement

Announcing the award on its Facebook page with photos of the recipient and its staff members, the company hailed Benedict's academic achievement, noting that his story demonstrates years of unwavering consistency and relentless effort, adding that his excellence did not happen by accident.

The company also said Benedict is the fifth recipient of its award. Its statement read in part:

"...His story shows years of relentless effort and unwavering consistency. The kind of excellence that doesn't happen by accident.

"Benedict is now the 5th recipient of the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Program (SEPP) Award, and this is very significant to what we're trying to achieve.

"At Sunbeth, we believe that:

"→ Outstanding work should be encouraged.

"→ The students showcasing academic excellence today will become the leaders reshaping industries tomorrow.

"→ Nigerian universities are producing world-class talent.

"We're fueling a movement where consistency, hard work, and impact become the standard, not the exception.

"To every student pushing boundaries in silence: We see you. Keep going."

Reactions trail company's award to UNILAG graduate

Ogechukwu Ohalete Iyeh said:

"Congratulations to him, there is nothing sweeter than getting a befitting reward for excellence. I pray that life will be kind and favourable to him."

Adeola Ojo Imoru said:

"Great to see such dedication and hard work paying off, congratulations Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozo!

"God bless the giver too."

Eli Ogomegbunam said:

"When academic excellence are celebrated with a good measure,

"It's also a motivating factor to young ones. Making them to be more focused and committed to their academics.

"May God bless Sunbeth Global."

Valentine Nwakamma said:

"Omoh, this is the first time I see an academic achievement celebrated well. Our political leaders should tow this line. Not just to retain the achiever in the university for he or she to be earning peanut or just give the achiever a token amount that can not assure him a good start up. Please dear scholar go into practice and don't waste your time."

