PDP faction led by Kabiru Turaki plans to appeal the Federal High Court ruling on the mandamus request

The court ruled that denying mandamus would equate to appealing lower court decisions, disappointing the PDP faction

Public reactions criticise party leadership while suggesting strategic alliances for future elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Kabiru Turaki has said that it would appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, after the court declined to grant an order of mandamus on Friday, January 30 and nullified its November 14 national convention.

In its ruling, the court held that granting the mandamus would mean "sitting on appeal" over the verdicts of the courts of coordinated jurisdiction, but the PDP faction said that the decision was "not expected."

The court also ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the only recognised NWC of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.

Recall that the Abdulrahman and Anyanwu-led leadership was under the control of the FCT Minister faction, while that of Turaki was being controlled by Governor Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State and his counterpart in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.

In a statement signed by Ini Ememobong, the national publicity secretary of the PDP faction, in a social media post on Friday, confirmed that the faction has instructed its legal team to file an appeal immediately and that all necessary legal steps should be pursued to protect its position in the development.

Despite the ruling, the PDP stressed that the Kabiru Turaki-led faction, which emerged through the Ibadan Convention, remains unshaken and legally intact.

Nigerians react as PDP comments on court ruling

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their views about the development in the opposition party. Below are some of their comments:

Ibeabuchi Musa Lawal faulted Governor Makinde for the PDP crisis:

"Governor Makinde was instrumental in what is happening to the PDP today. At what point did he realise that what he and other governors did was wrong, or does he think that it is going to be easy to rebirth or rebuild without consequences? Let us learn to put personal interest aside."

Ralph Adebisi knocked Wike and Makinde

"Makinde and Wike are playing a game with PDP. The fight between them is not real; it is just a means to prevent the party from having a presidential candidate. It is a well-planned plot using Fayose and Lere as distractions."

Olusola Gbenga Oluwaseun recalled how the PDP crisis started:

"Dear PDP, what you're facing now didn't commence today; it has long been so because you didn't hold your house well. That's why you're facing so much hardship from one man called Wike and his clowns. Pls stand firm to win this fight and seek where you missed it up."

Obidient Premier urged the PDP to collapse for the African Democratic Congress (ADC):

"Very worrisome alarm! The remaining of you should collapse to the ADC coalition & back Peter Obi emergence as the Presidential candidate. If you do, it will hit those tormenting the PDP so badly. Tinubu will be defeated before 12 noon on the election day. Take this advice seriously."

INEC decides on PDP crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC has disclosed its position on the crisis rocking the opposition PDP, which is now into two factions controlled by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The electoral body made the position while speaking on the requestion of the legal representatives of a faction, Akintayo Balogun & Co.

Recall that the PDP has been facing an internal crisis since the outcome of the 2023 general election, where the party lost to President Bola Tinubu.

