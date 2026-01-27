Armed attackers who abducted about 177 worshippers in Kajuru LGA, Kaduna State, are demanding ₦250 million and 20 motorcycles for their release

More than 100 worshippers are reportedly still held by the bandits, who are allegedly using them as human shields to avoid military airstrikes

At least 177 church members were kidnapped from two branches of the church in Iburu District, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during a raid on the community

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Kurmin Wali, Kaduna state - The Village Head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, has disclosed that bandits who abducted about 177 worshippers in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, are demanding ₦250 million and 20 motorcycles for their release.

Legit.ng reports that at least 177 church members were kidnapped from two branches of the church in Iburu District, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during a raid on the community.

Bandits who abducted about 177 worshippers in Kaduna State have demanded ₦250 million and 20 motorcycles as ransom for their release. Photo: Nuhu Gwamna/Reuters via Catholicreview.org/FB: Uba Sani

Source: UGC

The mass abduction occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2026, during church services in the community, affecting Cherubim and Seraphim Church 1 and 2, as well as the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed on Tuesday that the abduction occurred while worshippers were attending church service.

Bandits set N250m, 20 motorcycles

Speaking with journalists on Monday night, Dan’azumi said the ransom demand followed accusations by the bandits that the Kurmin Wali community had stolen 17 motorcycles, which were allegedly lost during military operations in Kajuru LGA.

“The bandits called and said Kurmin Wali community must pay ₦250 million and provide 20 motorcycles before they will release the kidnapped worshippers,” he said.

He added that the attackers also accused residents of removing parts from the remaining motorcycles, as reported by Vanguard.

Victims still in captivity

Nine days after the incident, more than 100 worshippers were reportedly still being held, raising concern among residents and religious leaders.

A security operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the location of the abductees had been identified.

“The bandits are allegedly using them as human shields to deter air strikes on their camp,” the source said. “The security team, comprising operatives from all security agencies, is working round the clock to ensure the victims are rescued safely.”

Attempts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.

Evangelic Church Winning All in Kurmin Wali, in Kaduna state, suffers an attack from gunmen in which worshippers were reportedly kidnapped. Photo: Nuhu Gwamna/Reuters via Catholicreview.org

Source: UGC

Bandits demand N29m deposit

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits have demanded N28.9m deposit for 17 motorcycles they allegedly lost during recent military operations as a condition for the release of the worshippers from two churches in Kaduna State.

The village head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, said the terrorists insisted that the missing motorcycles must be returned before the kidnapped worshippers could regain their freedom.

He disclosed that the mass abduction was linked to the ongoing military offensive against bandit camps in parts of Kajuru Local Government Area.

Kaduna gov Sani visits community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, visited the Kurmin Wali community on Wednesday to commiserate with the residents over the unfortunate and painful incident.

He assured the people that the state government was fully committed to ensuring the safe return of all abducted persons.

Governor Sani emphasised that the Kaduna state government places a premium on human life, noting that the protection of lives and property remains a foremost responsibility of his administration.

The governor’s visit came amid intensified collaboration between state security agencies and the military to rescue the abducted worshippers and restore security in the affected areas.

Source: Legit.ng