Two Adekunle Ajasin University students died after a swimming pool incident at a hotel in Akungba-Akoko during matriculation celebrations

Police confirmed that one student was initially revived at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead

The Ondo State Police Command launched a discreet investigation and invited hotel and pool managers for questioning

Tragedy struck Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, after two students died following a poolside incident linked to celebrations held after the institution’s matriculation ceremony.

The incident occurred at a hotel in the university town where a party had been organised for newly admitted students.

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, students die during matriculation party. Photo: AAUA

Source: UGC

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the deaths on Thursday.

Its spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, identified the victims as Oludere Opeyemi, aged 22, and Adegbola Blessing, aged 19.

According to Cable, both were students of the institution and were part of the matriculation celebrations.

Incident reported during evening celebration

Jimoh said the incident was reported to the police on January 29, 2026. According to him, the first student was discovered unconscious in the hotel’s swimming pool during the evening hours.

“He was rescued by the pool manager and given first aid before he regained consciousness and was able to stand. He was later taken home by his friends,” he said.

Shortly after that rescue, another student was found submerged in the same pool.

“He was promptly rescued and rushed to the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel,” Jimoh added.

Police launch investigation into deaths

The police spokesperson said officers from the Akungba Divisional Police Station were deployed to the hotel immediately after the report to secure the area and begin preliminary investigations.

The Ondo State Police Command have launched a discreet investigation to understand what occured. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

He disclosed that the hotel manager, Ayomide Badejo, alongside the pool manager, had been invited for questioning as part of the inquiry.

Jimoh further revealed that the situation took a more tragic turn in the early hours of January 30, 2026, when Blessing, who had earlier been revived, was reported dead.

The police said the case has now been transferred to the command’s monitoring unit for a discreet and comprehensive investigation.

The remains of both students have been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, for preservation and autopsy.

Investigators are continuing efforts to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

13 children die instantly in road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 13 schoolchildren had died after a truck collided with a minibus in South Africa’s Gauteng province, authorities confirmed on Monday, January 19, plunging families and communities into grief.

Preliminary reports showed that 11 children died instantly at the scene, while two others later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. in the southwest of Johannesburg as the private minibus was transporting pupils to different primary and secondary schools in the area.

Source: Legit.ng