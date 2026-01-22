Armed bandits demand N28.9m for motorcycles lost during military operations in Kaduna State

166 worshippers kidnapped from the Kurmin Wali community amid rising bandit attacks

Bandits insist on motorcycle repayment before discussing ransom for kidnapped victims

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Armed bandits have demanded N28.9m deposit for 17 motorcycles they allegedly lost during recent military operations as a condition for the release of the worshippers from two churches in Kaduna State.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits attacked and kidnapped 166 worshippers from the Kurmin Wali community in southern Kaduna on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, Linus Abu, a villager, said each bike is worth N1.7m.

“They said each bike is worth N1.7m, and we must pay for all of them before they will demand the actual ransom for the hostages.”

Going by that calculation, the villagers would have to pay about N28.9m for the bandits’ motorcycles before paying for the ransom for the kidnapped worshippers.

The village head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, said the terrorists insisted that the missing motorcycles must be returned before the kidnapped worshippers could regain their freedom.

He disclosed that the mass abduction was linked to the ongoing military offensive against bandit camps in parts of Kajuru Local Government Area.

Dan’azumi said the bandits contacted a negotiator and told him 17 of their motorcycles disappeared.

He said the kidnappers insisted that the 17 motorcycles must be returned before they will release the victims.

The bandits accused the community of stealing and removing carburettors and spark plugs from the motorcycles

The village head further stated that the bandits had not made any monetary ransom demand so far.

“Apart from the issue of the motorcycles and replacement of some parts, they have not asked for money.”

Kaduna churches kidnap: Police, CAN disagree

Recall that the Kaduna Police dismissed the claims that over 160 worshippers were kidnapped from two churches as false.

The local council chairman challenged the reports, citing alack of evidence for the alleged bandit attack.

Dauda Madaki said the rumours are being sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace in the community.

Bandits attack ECWA Church during service, kidnap worshipers

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits attacked an ECWA church in Àaaaz-Kiri during Sunday service, killing at least one worshipper and abducting several others.

Gunmen carried out coordinated raids on Illai, Okeagi, and Jamroro communities, killing three persons and kidnapping residents in early morning attacks.

Senator Sunday Karimi condemned the violence and called for urgent federal and state intervention as communities fled their homes in fear.

Source: Legit.ng