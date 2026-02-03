Kano EFCC has arrested Kannywood star Samha Inuwa for alleged Naira mutilation

Inuwa's arrest follows a viral video of her misusing Naira notes

The embattled thespian remains in detention pending investigation and potential court charges

Kano, Kano State - The Kano zonal directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, arrested a Kannywood star, Samha Inuwa, over alleged Naira mutilation.

Legit.ng reports that Inuwa was arrested following a viral video circulated on social media platforms where she was seen conspicuously cleaning mucus from her nose using Naira notes.

Following the release of the viral video, the EFCC said it swung into action by tracing and subsequently arresting her to answer questions.

She is currently being held at the commission's detention facility while the probe is ongoing.

Legit.ng understands that the suspect will be charged in court after investigations are concluded.

The EFCC’s statement and the embattled actress’s photo, shared on its official X account, are shown below:

More to follow...

