Breaking: EFCC Arrests Kannywood Star, Inuwa, Reason, Photo Emerges
- Kano EFCC has arrested Kannywood star Samha Inuwa for alleged Naira mutilation
- Inuwa's arrest follows a viral video of her misusing Naira notes
- The embattled thespian remains in detention pending investigation and potential court charges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano State - The Kano zonal directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, arrested a Kannywood star, Samha Inuwa, over alleged Naira mutilation.
Legit.ng reports that Inuwa was arrested following a viral video circulated on social media platforms where she was seen conspicuously cleaning mucus from her nose using Naira notes.
EFCC arrests Kannywood's Samha Inuwa
Following the release of the viral video, the EFCC said it swung into action by tracing and subsequently arresting her to answer questions.
She is currently being held at the commission's detention facility while the probe is ongoing.
Legit.ng understands that the suspect will be charged in court after investigations are concluded.
The EFCC’s statement and the embattled actress’s photo, shared on its official X account, are shown below:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.