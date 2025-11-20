Breaking: Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu on 7 Terrorism Charges

The Federal High Court in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu guilty on all seven terrorism counts, including broadcasting “sit-at-home” orders and leading IPOB

Kanu had sought to block the judgment by arguing that the terrorism law used in his case was repealed

However, the court led by Justice James Omotosho, rejected his submission and has found IPOB leader Kanu guilty on all seven terrorism counts

Abuja, Nigeria - A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday convicted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on all seven terrorism-related charges brought by the Federal Government.

The judgment was delivered by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho after the court ruled that Kanu had failed to open his defence.

Earlier, Kanu had filed a motion at the Court of Appeal seeking to stop the Federal High Court from delivering the judgment, claiming that the terrorism law used to charge him was invalid. He argued that his counts were based on repealed legislation.

He is now awaiting the sentence of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which convicted him of the terrorism charges brought against him by the Department of State Services (DSS)

The counts on which Kanu was found guilty include:

Engaging in acts of terrorism Belonging to and leading a proscribed group (IPOB) Threatening and killing security operatives Burning properties Concealment Committing acts of terrorism through broadcasts. Issuing “sit-at-home” orders that disrupted public life in the Southeast

“The right to self-determination is a political right. Any self-determination not done according to the constitution of Nigeria is illegal,” Judge James Omotosho said.

Justice Omotosho has fixed 4 pm for the sentencing after listening to the post-judgement submissions by the prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and the member of the House of Representatives for the Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constitutency, Obinna Aguocha.

Prosecution seeks death sentence

Adegboyega had asked the court to impose the stiffest death penalty provided in three of the seven-count charges because there was no room for the court’s discretion on them.

He further requested that Kanu’s digital media devices and accounts be closed, forfeited, or confiscated by the court to prevent him from committing more offences before the execution of the sentence.

Furthermore, he submitted that the court should “direct for the safety and security of the defendant should be kept in the safest custodial centre anywhere in Nigeria until the execution of the sentence.”

He noted that Kanu is a divisive figure with too many friends and enemies – who may want to eliminate him if given the opportunity.

Nnamdi Kanu's agitation

Kanu had called for the creation of an independent state out of southeastern Nigeria.

He has sought to revive the short-lived Biafra, a seceded region of Nigeria between 1967 and 1970, which sparked the Nigerian Civil War during that period.

At least 3 million people were killed before the Biafran troops surrendered.

Kanu was re-arrested in 2021 and brought back from Kenya after initially failing to appear in court in 2015.

In September, Justice Omotosho rejected Kanu’s no-case submission, stating that the prosecution had demonstrated a prima facie case.

According to court records, Kanu did not call any witnesses to defend himself.

Judge Orders Security to Take Kanu Out of Courtroom

Legit.ng earlier reported that Trial justice, James Omotosho of the federal high court, Abuja, has ordered security agents to take Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), out of the courtroom.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday morning, November 20, 2025, Kanu insisted that judgment would not be delivered in the terrorism charge the federal government entered against him.

Following Kanu’s repeated shouts that the trial judge must show him where it was written in the Nigerian law that he was not entitled to file a written address in the case against him, the court temporarily halted its proceedings to enable security operatives to take him out of the room.

