Benue Police confirmed the killing of a mobile officer and four civilians by armed bandits in Abande

Combined security forces mobilised to secure the area and restore order following the deadly attack

The police commissioner directed immediate operations to track and arrest the perpetrators responsible for the violence

Makurdi, Benue State - The police command in Benue has confirmed the killing of a mobile officer and four civilians by gunmen known locally as bandits at Abande, Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

As reported by The Nation, the command’s spokesperson, Edet Udeme, confirmed the killings in a statement on Wednesday, February 4.

Bandits kill 5 in Benue

The Punch also noted the unfortunate attack.

Udeme disclosed that the divisional police officer (DPO), Jato-Aka, Kwande LGA, on Tuesday, February 3, received information that suspected armed bandits had attacked police personnel stationed at Abande community and members of the community.

The police spokesperson stated that during the confrontation, one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to 13 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Makurdi, who was on special duty at Abande Community, was fatally injured.

She added that four members of the community also lost their lives as a result of the attack.

She said:

“Following the incident, combined teams of police operatives and other security agencies have been mobilised to the area to secure the community, conduct a thorough search, and forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The deceased persons have been recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

“In response to the attack, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ifeanyi Emenari, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to immediately proceed to Jato-Aka.

“He is directed to go with additional mobile force personnel and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to coordinate intensive operations, track the perpetrators, and effect their arrest."

Udeme added:

“The Benue State Police Command commiserates with the families of the deceased and the Abande Community and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace to the area."

Legit.ng reports that clashes between nomadic herders and settled farmers are common in central Nigeria, particularly Benue State. They are partly fuelled by competition over land.

Farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce.

The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes that were first backed by law in 1965, five years after the country gained its independence.

