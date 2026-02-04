Benue: Tragedy as Bandits Kill Several People in Fresh Attack
- Benue Police confirmed the killing of a mobile officer and four civilians by armed bandits in Abande
- Combined security forces mobilised to secure the area and restore order following the deadly attack
- The police commissioner directed immediate operations to track and arrest the perpetrators responsible for the violence
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Makurdi, Benue State - The police command in Benue has confirmed the killing of a mobile officer and four civilians by gunmen known locally as bandits at Abande, Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
As reported by The Nation, the command’s spokesperson, Edet Udeme, confirmed the killings in a statement on Wednesday, February 4.
Bandits kill 5 in Benue
The Punch also noted the unfortunate attack.
Udeme disclosed that the divisional police officer (DPO), Jato-Aka, Kwande LGA, on Tuesday, February 3, received information that suspected armed bandits had attacked police personnel stationed at Abande community and members of the community.
The police spokesperson stated that during the confrontation, one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to 13 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Makurdi, who was on special duty at Abande Community, was fatally injured.
She added that four members of the community also lost their lives as a result of the attack.
She said:
“Following the incident, combined teams of police operatives and other security agencies have been mobilised to the area to secure the community, conduct a thorough search, and forestall further breakdown of law and order.
“The deceased persons have been recovered and deposited at the mortuary.
“In response to the attack, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ifeanyi Emenari, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to immediately proceed to Jato-Aka.
“He is directed to go with additional mobile force personnel and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to coordinate intensive operations, track the perpetrators, and effect their arrest."
Udeme added:
“The Benue State Police Command commiserates with the families of the deceased and the Abande Community and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace to the area."
Legit.ng reports that clashes between nomadic herders and settled farmers are common in central Nigeria, particularly Benue State. They are partly fuelled by competition over land.
Farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce.
The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes that were first backed by law in 1965, five years after the country gained its independence.
Read more Benue news:
- APC group demands immediate expulsion of Benue governor, gives reason
- Benue: Over 50 killed, 15 Catholic parishes shut by armed herders, "Army was nowhere to be found"
Bandits launch deadly attack on Kwara community
Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 10 people have been confirmed dead after terrorists attacked a community in Kwara State.
Photos obtained by Legit.ng show houses on fire and victims lying on the ground, including children.
The attack occurred in Woro Community, Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA), with eyewitnesses confirming that the assailants set homes ablaze and fired shots indiscriminately.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.