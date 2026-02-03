Abia police have confirmed no bomb was found at the United Evangelical Church after a thorough investigation

The incident was linked to a road reconstruction project; the church structure encroaches on the road corridor

Military intervention led to the removal of an iron rod, misidentified as an explosive device

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Aba, Abia State - The Abia State Police Command has denied viral reports that a bomb was discovered at the United Evangelical Church (UEC) in Ehere/Umuola, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State.

As reported by Channels TV, Maureen Chinaka, Abia police spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, February 3, said the security agents conducted thorough investigations through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) covering the area and found no evidence of any explosive device.

Abia church bomb scare prompts police action. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police deny bomb discovery in Abia church

Vanguard quoted Chinaka as saying:

“I can authoritatively confirm that no bomb or explosive was recovered from the said area. Investigations conducted by the Command have clearly affirmed this.”

The incident was linked to an ongoing road reconstruction project by the Abia State Government. The church, which had encroached on the road corridor, was directed to adjust its structure to create space for the project.

Police dismiss bomb scare in Aba

When the directive was not complied with, the military intervened to ensure compliance.

During the process, an iron rod (part of a pillar of the church structure being adjusted) was removed by the military. The Police emphasised that the object was not a bomb or any form of explosive, adding that no explosive device was recovered anywhere in Aba.

Abia CP warns against misbehaviour

In a piece of related news, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Abia State, Danladi Isa, advised officers serving in the Command to strictly adhere to the laws and regulations governing the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), particularly the NPF social media policy.

The CP, who was addressing the officer during a strategic conference at Police Officers' Mess, Umuahia, cited a recent case in the Delta State Command where a sergeant was reduced in rank for breaching the policy.

Abia CP Danladi Isa urges officers to follow laws and social media rules. Photos credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

CP Isa also cautioned against involvement in political or party-related activities, reiterating that the police must remain neutral.

Addressing officers of the Inspector and rank and file, the CP encouraged them to be exemplary officers, urging them not to engage in any conduct that would bring disrepute to the Command.

Read more Abia State news:

Abia flyover did not collapse

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abia state government quashed reports online claiming that the Osisioma Flyover on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway collapsed and killed 19 people.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Alex Otti’s special adviser on media and publicity, said that some trolls were behind an AI-generated video that went viral online.

Ekeoma, who alleged that the unscrupulous elements intended to tarnish the image of the Abia state government and induce fear in people, informed the public that the flyover is safe for use.

Source: Legit.ng