The United States Africa Command said Nigeria is a key partner in the campaign against terrorist groups, ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliates in West Africa and the Sahel.

The Commander of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Dagvin Anderson, said the growing threat posed by ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliates underscores the urgency of regional and international cooperation.

As reported by The Punch, Anderson stated this on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, during a virtual media briefing.

The development comes as violent extremist groups intensify attacks across the Sahel.

The terrorist groups have been putting pressure on regional states and threatening to destabilise national capitals.

“We clearly see the growing threat from Daesh and Al-Qaeda, especially across the Sahel, and the pressure they are applying across the region. NIM is clearly affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Sahel. We’re seeing them apply more pressure in those areas, especially across the Sahel, threatening the capitals in the region, spilling down into some of the other countries. And again, having travelled to several countries there along the Gulf of Guinea, I understand the shared concerns that they have as this threat continues to expand.”

Anderson assured that the US military will continue to engage with willing partners to address the raging terrorism threat.

He described Nigeria as “a very willing and capable partner” and a strong example of effective cooperation in West Africa.

“But again, I’d like to highlight – our partnership with Nigeria is a great example of a very willing and capable partner who requested the unique capabilities that only the U.S. can bring – with some of the ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance], some of the intelligence fusion – to bring that to bear together.”

US delivers military supplies to Nigeria

Recall that the United States forces delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria in Abuja to bolster ongoing operations.

The delivery of the military equipment underscored the improving US-Nigeria security partnership after US President Trump had denigrated Nigeria.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) shared more details about the military supplies to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng