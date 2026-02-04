Terrorist Attacks: US Identifies Nigeria as Key Partner in Campaign Against ISIS, Al-Qaeda
- US Africa Command emphasizes Nigeria's key role in combating ISIS and Al-Qaeda threats
- Gen. Dagvin Anderson stresses urgency for regional cooperation against growing terrorist attacks in the Sahel
- US military vows continued support and intelligence sharing with Nigeria to combat extremism
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
The United States Africa Command said Nigeria is a key partner in the campaign against terrorist groups, ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliates in West Africa and the Sahel.
The Commander of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Dagvin Anderson, said the growing threat posed by ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliates underscores the urgency of regional and international cooperation.
As reported by The Punch, Anderson stated this on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, during a virtual media briefing.
The development comes as violent extremist groups intensify attacks across the Sahel.
The terrorist groups have been putting pressure on regional states and threatening to destabilise national capitals.
“We clearly see the growing threat from Daesh and Al-Qaeda, especially across the Sahel, and the pressure they are applying across the region. NIM is clearly affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Sahel. We’re seeing them apply more pressure in those areas, especially across the Sahel, threatening the capitals in the region, spilling down into some of the other countries. And again, having travelled to several countries there along the Gulf of Guinea, I understand the shared concerns that they have as this threat continues to expand.”
Anderson assured that the US military will continue to engage with willing partners to address the raging terrorism threat.
He described Nigeria as “a very willing and capable partner” and a strong example of effective cooperation in West Africa.
“But again, I’d like to highlight – our partnership with Nigeria is a great example of a very willing and capable partner who requested the unique capabilities that only the U.S. can bring – with some of the ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance], some of the intelligence fusion – to bring that to bear together.”
US delivers military supplies to Nigeria
Recall that the United States forces delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria in Abuja to bolster ongoing operations.
The delivery of the military equipment underscored the improving US-Nigeria security partnership after US President Trump had denigrated Nigeria.
The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) shared more details about the military supplies to Nigeria.
Read more similar stories:
- US to Spend $413m for Military Operations in Nigeria, Others
- US Delegation to Visit Nigeria for Talks on Protecting Christian Communities, Security Cooperation
- US and Nigeria Issue Important Joint Statement as Trump Threatens More Military Actions
- US Government Team Lands in Nigeria After Trump’s Threat Over Religious Persecution, Video Emerges
- US Lawmaker Discloses Deal Between FG and America After Trump's Allegation
U.S. intelligence support helps to weaken Boko Haram
Nigerian military credits U.S. intelligence for weakening Boko Haram's capabilities.
Major General Abubakar reports operational successes following a strategic partnership with the U.S.
Fifty-four Boko Haram leaders neutralized, impacting the terrorist command structure significantly.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.