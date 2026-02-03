Alleged Christian Genocide: New Update as US Lawmaker Meets Plateau Governor
- A United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, met with Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and discussed insecurity and economic cooperation in the Middle Belt
- Moore said he remained committed to working with the Nigerian government to address attacks on vulnerable communities, especially Christians
- The meeting came amid renewed international debate over allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria, which the federal government had previously rejected
A United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, has met with the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, amid renewed international attention on alleged attacks against Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.
Moore, who is a member of the US House of Representatives, disclosed the meeting in a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, February 3.
According to him, the engagement focused on security concerns, economic cooperation, and the protection of vulnerable populations, particularly Christians.
“It was an honor to meet with the Governor of Plateau State in Nigeria, @CalebMutfwang,” Moore wrote, describing the discussion as “meaningful and productive.”
What Moore and Mutfwang discuss
The US lawmaker said both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United States while addressing persistent insecurity in Plateau State and neighbouring areas.
Moore added that he remains committed to working with Nigerian authorities to confront what he described as the persecution of Christians in the Middle Belt, a region that has witnessed repeated violent attacks over the years.
“I remain committed to working with the Nigerian government in coordination and cooperation to address these security and economic challenges, especially the persecution our Christian brothers and sisters face,” he stated.
He also commended Governor Mutfwang for his leadership efforts, saying:
“God bless you, Governor, for what you do to protect Christians and other vulnerable populations in the Middle Belt.”
The meeting with Moore comes at a time when Nigeria’s security challenges remain under international scrutiny, especially regarding farmer-herder clashes, banditry, and terrorism across several regions.
Plateau attacks and genocide claims
Plateau State has been at the centre of recurring violent attacks, often blamed on armed groups, bandits, and militia elements, leading to the deaths of hundreds of residents and the displacement of entire communities.
In recent months, claims of an alleged “Christian genocide” in Nigeria have gained traction in some Western political and advocacy circles, sparking debates within the country.
Nigerian authorities, however, have consistently rejected the genocide label, arguing that the violence is driven largely by criminality, land disputes, and terrorism rather than religion.
Governor Mutfwang has repeatedly condemned attacks in Plateau State and called for stronger federal intervention, improved intelligence sharing, and justice for victims.
Trump admits Muslims are also being killed
