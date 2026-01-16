The US allocates $413.046m for military operations in Nigeria and other African countries, amidst worsening West African security challenges

The United States is set to spend N587 billion ($413.046m) for military operations in Nigeria and other African countries in its 2026 budget in its fight against insecurity on the continent, as the security situation worsened in West Africa.

This budget is contained in the US National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026, and it was approved under Title XLII of the Operation and Maintenance.

US budget for military operations in Africa

The allocation for the US African Command in 2026 came against the backdrop of America's attack on terrorists' hideouts in Sokoto by the Donald Trump administration on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, January 13, a consignment of military equipment was delivered to Nigerian security agencies by AFRICOM. The development was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's security operations.

The NDAA 2026, according to The Punch, is a comprehensive bill that outlines the policy priorities of the defence, and $901 billion in annual military spending was authorised. It outlined a 4 per cent pay rise for troops. AFRICOM proposed $413.046m, and the same amount was approved. However, the act did not outline how the funds would be utilised.

On December 18, 2024, President Trump signed the Act into law, making it the 65th annual authorisation without any break. The $413.046m budget for military operations came as West Africa continues to have insurgency problems, banditry dilemma and violent extremism.

US attacks Sokoto: Terrorism in Africa

Mali, one of the West African countries, has been under persistent attacks by some jihadist groups, and northern Benin has witnessed a series of violence that spread from the Sahel. In Nigeria, there is an insurgency in the North-East, while the North-West faces persistent banditry attacks.

The US attack on the terrorists' hideout in Sokoto on Christmas Day came after the allegation by President Trump and some American lawmakers that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria. The claim has been widely considered biased and hypocritical, considering the fact that more Muslims and other faith adherents have died than Christians in the country as a result of terrorism.

However, some US lawmakers and President Trump had continued to make the claim and threatened more military action in the West African nation. The Sokoto attack has effects in other neighbouring states, such as Kwara and Niger states.

Missile discovered in Niger after Sokoto bombing

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Niger state community has come under a fresh tension following the discovery of a suspected Tomahawk missile in the Mashegu LGA.

The suspected device has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the police in the state, who said that the security agencies are investigating the missile.

Nigerians have started reacting to the news, with some raising concerns about the recent operation of the United States.

