President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of two new appointees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the names of the two nominees, who will be representing two states in the Commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)

Akpabio then referred the president's letter to the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs and got back to the lawmakers in one week

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi, and Abdullahi Muktar, representing Kaduna, as Commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The announcement was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday, March 10, adding that the president forwarded the names of the nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The president's letter reads in part:

"Confirmation of appointment of commissioners for Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission. In accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of the two underlisted nominees as commissioners in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

"Amina Gamawa, as commissioner representing Bauchi State, and Abdullahi Muktar, commissioner representing Kaduna State. While I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, distinguished Senate President, distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Akpabio further referred the letter to the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs. He said that the committee should report back to the Senate within the next week.

The appointment was one of the numerous appointments that President Tinubu will be making since the commencement of his administration. Tinubu's appointment has been criticised, and many issues raised have been addressed.

Nigerians react as Tinubu sends message to Senate

Nigerians have started reacting to the announcement by the Senate president during Tuesday's plenary. Below are some of their reactions:

Adetunji Adewolu called for fairness in the sharing formula:

"New names at the revenue table. Nigerians will be watching closely to see if the slices of the national cake get any fairer. #OmoOlofaIna."

Dan_Baba criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu:

"Every day, we keep seeing appointments without a positive impact on the masses. We will continue praying while we patiently wait for 2027."

Pepperito congratulated the appointee, describing her as a loyal party member:

"Once again, to our party lover, stalwart and servant, @gamawa_amina, congratulations. This is one appointment that thoroughly sweetened my belle."

Idris Garba explained what should be the focus of the government:

"The focus should be how revenue will be better managed for the benefit of citizens."

Oma Ann criticised the administration of President Tinubu:

"Positions filled every day, but no real economic relief. Wetin dey happen."

