Popular relationship coach and lead pastor of David Christian Centre (DCC), Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has found himself at the centre of intense public attention after revealing a new tattoo on his arm.

The cleric shared fresh photos on his Instagram page that showed visible ink on his arm, a detail many of his followers did not expect.

Almost immediately, the images became a hot topic across social media, with supporters and critics weighing in on what the tattoo meant, not just for the pastor, but for the wider Christian community.

Pastor Okonkwo did not make any dramatic announcement. He simply shared the photos as part of a regular post, smiling confidently as the tattoo subtly stood out.

Legit.ng recalls that Pastor Okonkwo's wife, Mildred, announced that they were expecting a new baby.

Reactions trail Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's new tattoo

@iamqneth noted

"The Bible says we should not make a mark on our skin.well I know that the Bible hasn’t changed and God’s word hasn’t change too so all I can say is hmmmmm"

@ladyrosabel commented:

"For those of us that have something to say but decided not to say it, may the peace of the Lord be with us amen"

@iamkingdinero1 shared:

"Just know God personally, nó let anyone introduce their own God to you , find your God , know am for yourself'

@sailorojay stated:

"It’s baffles me like does this pastor not know it’s a sin to tattoo his skin?? Like I have nothing for tattoos but as a pastor you should be the one person leading your members in the right part with what the Bible teaches. It’s like pastors of these days only use verses in the Bible that favors them and throws the rest out."

@papcy_valery shared:

"Leviticus 19:28 Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the LORD."

Some netizens question Kingsley Okonkwo's pastoral ability over his new tattoo. Photo: @kingsleypst/IG.

