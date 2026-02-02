Billionaire Razak Okoya's son Wahab recently made headlines following his conversation with random Nigerians

The highlight was the billionaire's son's response to a question about the price of fuel in the country

His praise for the government in the video also sparked reactions from many Nigerians as they shared diverse opinions about him

Wahab Okoya, one of the heirs to Nigerian billionaire Razak Okoya, in a recent video, admitted he only recently heard about Nigeria's fuel price, which he described as "crazy."

He made the revelation during a conversation with twenty random Nigerians who asked him personal questions.

His response to the price of fuel reflected a disconnect between elites and the common people, igniting reactions from Nigerians on X, formerly Twitter.

In a conversation shared via Cruise YouTube channel, Wahab also spoke of his optimism for Nigeria amid the current economic woes. According to him, there have been national improvements in the past three years, as he praised the government.

“We don’t give our government enough credit, they are actually trying. I think Nigeria has improved compared to three years ago," Wahab Okoya said when he was asked about the current price of fuel in Nigeria.

He also spoke about being broke and poverty, among other personal details about himself and his family.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the EFCC extended an invitation to Wahab and Subomi, two sons of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, over alleged naira abuse in a promotional video

A clip from Wahab Okoya's conversation with random Nigerians is below:

Watch the video showing Wahab Okoya's response to the price of fuel below:

Comments about Wahab Okoya's response to fuel price

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

liosnyder210 commented:

"That’s why we need to hustle up well so our children no go mess we are facing from the government."

miriano_sus said:

"This is the prayer & wish of every parents to their child to never witness or be stressed about economical issues happening in the country The hustle will pay."

davidoghe commented:

"This is how an average billionaire and politicians kids think, they are living in a different Nigeria from the rest of us. And he's not lying, he doesn't school here but only come home when they are in break. They don't read newspaper like the poor, they have nothing to be expecting from the government, their parents provides everything in abundance."

Hakeem_Onitolo said:

"This is evidence that what someone once tweeted about these nepo kids being out of touch with the average person's reality is true."

JONATEO4 said:

"What were you expecting him to say? Tinubu is like a Godfather to him if not he would have been in prison for naira abuse."

SeyiGlobal commented:

"This is exactly why some people will never understand what ordinary Nigerians are going through. "Crazy" fuel price but government deserves more credit? Abeg make una keep that motivational speech for the people wey dey chop caviar."

