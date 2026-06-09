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Trump Accuses Iran of Shooting Down US Apache Near Strait of Hormuz, Vows Response
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Trump Accuses Iran of Shooting Down US Apache Near Strait of Hormuz, Vows Response

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • A US Apache helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz, with President Donald Trump accusing Iran of carrying out the attack
  • Both crew members survived after being rescued by an American sea drone operated by Task Force 59
  • The incident marks the first Apache loss in the conflict with Iran and comes as Washington seeks a deal with Tehran to end regional tensions

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President Donald Trump has accused Iran of shooting down a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

He vowed that Washington would respond out of “necessity” following the incident.

Centcom confirms soldiers rescued by American sea drone off Oman coast.
US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz as Trump accuses Iran of attack. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages
Source: UGC

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Apache helicopter crash and rescue

The AH-64 Apache helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters. According to US Central Command (Centcom), the two soldiers on board were rescued within approximately two hours and are now in stable condition.

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The rescue was carried out by an American sea drone operated by Task Force 59, a Bahrain-based unit launched in 2024. The task force focuses on deploying unmanned systems alongside manned operators to strengthen maritime security across the Middle East.

First Apache loss in Iran conflict

This marks the first loss of an Apache helicopter since the conflict with Iran began. The incident comes shortly after President Trump said Washington was in “the final throes” of a deal with Tehran aimed at ending the regional conflict.

Centcom confirmed to the BBC that the crew members were rescued at about 19:30 EST on Monday. The soldiers had been patrolling waters off Oman when the crash occurred.

Rising tensions in the region

The attack highlights ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, where US forces continue to patrol strategic waters. The use of advanced unmanned systems in the rescue underscores Washington’s growing reliance on drone technology to safeguard personnel and maintain security operations.

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With Trump promising a response, the incident is likely to further complicate negotiations with Tehran and intensify the already fragile situation in the Middle East.

Task Force 59 sea drone saves crew during Middle East patrol mission.
Trump vows response to Iran after first Apache loss in regional conflict. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Trump speaks on US ending war with Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that US president Donald Trump has said America and Iran have held talks on the "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in Israel and the Middle East.

As reported on Monday, March 23, by Al Jazeera, Trump said, as a result of the talks, he has postponed threatened strikes on Iranian power plants. The Jerusalem Post also noted Trump's fresh stance.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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