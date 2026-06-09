A US Apache helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz, with President Donald Trump accusing Iran of carrying out the attack

Both crew members survived after being rescued by an American sea drone operated by Task Force 59

The incident marks the first Apache loss in the conflict with Iran and comes as Washington seeks a deal with Tehran to end regional tensions

President Donald Trump has accused Iran of shooting down a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

He vowed that Washington would respond out of “necessity” following the incident.

US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz as Trump accuses Iran of attack. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: UGC

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Apache helicopter crash and rescue

The AH-64 Apache helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters. According to US Central Command (Centcom), the two soldiers on board were rescued within approximately two hours and are now in stable condition.

The rescue was carried out by an American sea drone operated by Task Force 59, a Bahrain-based unit launched in 2024. The task force focuses on deploying unmanned systems alongside manned operators to strengthen maritime security across the Middle East.

First Apache loss in Iran conflict

This marks the first loss of an Apache helicopter since the conflict with Iran began. The incident comes shortly after President Trump said Washington was in “the final throes” of a deal with Tehran aimed at ending the regional conflict.

Centcom confirmed to the BBC that the crew members were rescued at about 19:30 EST on Monday. The soldiers had been patrolling waters off Oman when the crash occurred.

Rising tensions in the region

The attack highlights ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, where US forces continue to patrol strategic waters. The use of advanced unmanned systems in the rescue underscores Washington’s growing reliance on drone technology to safeguard personnel and maintain security operations.

With Trump promising a response, the incident is likely to further complicate negotiations with Tehran and intensify the already fragile situation in the Middle East.

Trump vows response to Iran after first Apache loss in regional conflict. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump speaks on US ending war with Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that US president Donald Trump has said America and Iran have held talks on the "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in Israel and the Middle East.

As reported on Monday, March 23, by Al Jazeera, Trump said, as a result of the talks, he has postponed threatened strikes on Iranian power plants. The Jerusalem Post also noted Trump's fresh stance.

Source: Legit.ng