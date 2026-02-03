The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) outlines four critical steps for survivors after a snakebite incident

The FCTA disclosed that antivenom supplies are fully stocked and accessible in government-owned hospitals and health centres

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said early administration of antivenom is vital, but does not guarantee full recovery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) has outlined four important steps residents must take after a snakebite incident.

Legit.ng reports that singer and social media influencer Ifunanya Nwangene died after a snake bite at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Jabi, Abuja.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said that “all snakebites must be treated as venomous until proven otherwise.”

Fasawe said the FCT maintains a robust inventory of both polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms.

As reported by Vanguard, Fasawe added that all are kept under stringent quality control measures.

He said antivenom supplies remain fully stocked and accessible across all FCTA-owned hospitals and public health centres.

He recommended four important protocol involves in surving snake bite

4 recommended protocol involves:

1. staying calm

2. immobilising the limb

3. seeking immediate hospital care

4. Avoiding harmful traditional practices like cutting the wound or applying tourniquets

Fasawe disclosed that the FCTA had deployed 12 new ambulances and enhanced ICU capacities as part of its investment in emergency infrastructure.

She, however, reminded the public that:

“While antivenom is most effective when administered early, its use does not guarantee recovery, particularly where neurotoxic symptoms have already manifested, underscoring the need for rapid evacuation.”

Speaking further, she said:

“Different forms and types of anti-snake venom are widely available across FCTA-owned hospitals and public health facilities. Stocking decisions are guided by collaboration with veterinary doctors, who help identify the most common snake species in the FCT.”

Snake bite: Abuja hospital reacts after Nanyah's death

Recall that FMC Abuja denied claims of anti-venom shortage in the treatment of Ms Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene.

The hospital management confirms immediate care and rapid response upon Nwangene's admission following a snake bite.

Tragic deterioration led to unsuccessful resuscitation efforts despite advanced medical interventions.

Read more stories on snake bite:

Snake bite: Singer's brother recounts her final moments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kingsley Nwangene shared an emotional account of how his sister, singer Nanyah, passed away after she was bitten by a snake at her Abuja home.

According to him, the first hospital lacked anti-venom, while doctors at the second facility placed her on a drip as her condition worsened despite her arriving conscious.

After her death, Kingsley rejected claims that she came late or could not speak properly, accusing the system of failing her at a critical moment.

Source: Legit.ng