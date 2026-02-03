Pharmarcists under the aegis of ACPN have demanded local production of antivenoms after tragic death of singer Ifunanya Nwangene

They say that Nigeria faces 2,000 annual snakebite deaths amid dependence on imported antivenom costing nearly $12 million yearly

The pharmacists highlighted the need for urgent public education and improved healthcare access to combat Nigeria's neglected snakebite crisis

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has renewed calls for urgent local production of snake antivenoms following the death of Abuja-based singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, describing the incident as a painful reminder of Nigeria’s long-standing failure to address a neglected public health emergency.

In a statement issued after the tragedy, the association said Nigeria records about 2,000 preventable snakebite deaths every year, despite the condition being treatable with timely access to quality antivenom.

Nigeria is still dependent on imported antivenom

The ACPN National Chairman, Ambrose Eze, disclosed that Nigeria currently spends nearly 12 million dollars annually importing snake antivenom vials, a system he described as unsustainable and dangerous.

According to him, channelling the same funds into local manufacturing would significantly improve availability, reduce costs, and save thousands of lives, especially in rural communities where snakebites are most common.

He noted that Nigeria must move away from donor-dependent supply chains and embrace self-sufficiency in line with the World Health Organisation’s goal of halving snakebite-related deaths by 2030.

₦40,000 treatment cost still out of reach for many

Eze revealed that treating a snakebite in Nigeria costs an average of ₦40,000, an amount that remains unaffordable for most rural dwellers who are the most exposed to snake attacks.

He urged the federal government to fully include antivenoms under the National Health Insurance Authority scheme, stressing that the lack of financial protection continues to delay treatment and worsen outcomes.

According to him, even short delays in administering antivenom can mean the difference between survival and death.

Rural Nigerians bear the heaviest burden

According to a report by BusinessDay, the ACPN chairman described snakebite envenoming as one of Nigeria’s most neglected health crises, disproportionately affecting subsistence farmers, herders, women, and children living far from functional healthcare facilities.

He disclosed that beyond fatalities, an estimated 1,700 Nigerians suffer permanent disabilities annually, including limb amputations caused by tissue necrosis and delayed medical intervention.

These long-term injuries, he said, deepen poverty, disrupt livelihoods, and place additional strain on families already struggling to survive.

Gaps in access and emergency response

Eze said the death of Nwangene at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, brought renewed attention to systemic failures in referral systems and drug availability.

While the hospital confirmed that antivenom was administered, the ACPN maintained that frequent stock-outs at primary facilities and delayed referrals continue to expose patients to avoidable risks.

He added that Nigeria already has national treatment guidelines and includes antivenoms on the National Essential Medicines List, yet access remains uneven and unreliable.

Call for education and safer practices

The pharmacists’ body also stressed the need for sustained public education to discourage harmful traditional practices such as the use of so-called black stones, which often delay hospital treatment and worsen complications.

Eze concluded that without urgent investment in local production, insurance coverage, trained manpower, and public awareness, Nigeria will continue to lose lives to a condition that is both preventable and treatable.

FG breaks silence on anti-snake venom production

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Health has reacted to public concerns surrounding the death of Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene and described the incident as tragic while backing the response provided by the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi.

The ministry acknowledged the grief triggered by the case and urged restraint amid growing commentary across social media platforms.

Through its official communication channel, the ministry aligned itself with the clarification issued by FMC Jabi, noting that the hospital acted within professional standards after the patient was brought in with complications from a snake bite.

